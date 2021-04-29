Play ball: Pit Spitters tickets on sale

TRAVERSE CITY — A surefire way to tell summer is just around the corner was announced Wednesday.
Baseball and Traverse City Pit Spitters fans can now purchase box seat and lawn tickets for the 2021 season home games. Tickets for each home game are very limited as under the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Servies guidelines, the team can operate at a 20% capacity with each household seated at least six feet from one another.
Tickets are available online at www.PitSpitters.com. Prices are $8 for lawn seating, $12 for box seats and $90 for Fox Motors Den, 4Front Porch and Sip Shine Porch patio tables for four. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is not currently open for in-person transactions.
The 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, May 31 when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series.
The team’s roster will be unveiled next week.
The team is busy on the promotional calendar and a full list of those promotions will be available on the team’s website later this week. Weekly promotions include Sermons and Strikeouts on Sunday, Deal Days on Mondays, Barks and Brews on Tuesdays, Salute to Service on Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Firework Fridays starting in July and Spit-tacular Saturdays.
Fans can purchase season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at (231) 943-0100. For more information and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.
Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters website and across its social media channels.
