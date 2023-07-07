I certainly didn’t start out to fish a damselfly hatch.
I started out hoping to get a photograph of a trout with an artificial ant hanging from its lip.
That’s because the best aquatic insect hatches are over for the year.
We have little tricos, olives and white mayflies to look forward to, but the odds, ends and stragglers we have left hardly compare with the early-season insect emergences.
I didn’t design the universe, and I have no right to second guess the designer.
Ever since I started fly fishing, though, I thought it was a shame that we don’t have more good hatches than we do.
Anglers have learned to fill the void, though, with terrestrial insects — the ants and the grasshoppers and the crickets and such. Trout feed on those hapless creatures when they blunder into a stream. Those creatures can offer pretty good angling, too.
So, I went to my favorite brook-trout stream armed with a handful of imitation ants looking for a picture to illustrate an article I was working on. I hadn’t planned on the damselflies.
Ah, the damselflies.
They’re aquatic insects, too. They emerge from the water just as the mayflies, caddis and stoneflies do.
Here’s the rub, though: Instead of floating down a river drying their wings during metamorphosis as the mayflies do, damselflies crawl from the water on stalks of aquatic vegetation. Once safely out of the water they shed their nymphal husk and wait for their wings to firm up.
I’ve been on the water during a lot of damselfly hatches and, with one memorable exception, I haven’t seen fish feeding on them much.
Trout must intercept damselfly nymphs, though, as the nymphs are making their way to the shallows to emerge. And trout must look longingly at the adults as the colorful insects fly in such profusion above the water. But, until someone designs a better damselfly, one that blunders into streams in large numbers, I just won’t anticipate great dry-fly fishing during a damselfly hatch. Or I didn’t until my excursion a few days ago. It happened like this.
I worked my way down my river with my ants and caught a few brookies. They were all small, but that’s the way it goes, sometimes.
I got some pictures of a trout with one of my ants in its mouth, though, and I was ecstatic. I was having a ball. But I was running out of time. I didn’t want to explain to my wife that I was late picking her up from work because I was having so much fun on the river.
I tied on a classic terrestrial rig — a grasshopper imitation for my dry fly and a sinking ant for a dropper — and started heading back up the river. I haven’t seen many grasshoppers yet this year, though, and the stream I was on doesn’t have any of those meadow sections where they proliferate.
I figured my grasshopper would function mostly as a strike indicator and the bulk of my hits would be to my ant.
Boy was I wrong.
The little brook trout in the stream were going crazy for my dry fly. The hopper was probably close enough to a match for the damselflies that the trout didn’t care about any annoying discrepancies. (Brook trout can be very accommodating that way. I love them for that.)
So that’s about all there is to my story. I had a grand time and left the water wanting more of the experience.
That was a lot different than my ill-fated excursion a week and a half ago to try to catch a trout during the Hex hatch. And we have lots of summer ahead of us for terrestrial fishing. We might even find more trout feeding on damselflies.
Sure, it would be nice if the flood of aquatic insect hatches lasted late into the summer.
The designer of the universe gave us lots of terrestrial insects that blunder into streams, though, and brook trout that feed on them.
I’m not complaining.
