Powers North Cental too much for Marion

MARQUETTE — The thing they'll remember is the experience.
They'll also hope that it's the first step in what could be a good couple of years for the program.
The thing that hurts is that this step was a painful one.
Marion saw its season come to an end with a 50-2 loss to Powers North Central in an MHSAA 8-player football Division 2 state semifinal contest Saturday at the Superior Dome.
The loss ends the Eagles' season at 8-2 while the Jets (10-0) advance to face Portland St. Patrick (10-0) in the state title game.
When Marion's season began way back in August, the goal was to win a playoff game. Those goals will be heightened when the 2021 season rolls around later this summer.
"We had made the playoffs the last three years but our goal at the beginning of the year was to break into the win column," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "We got that first one and the kids' confidence level went up.
"Then we just started rolling. To get three playoff wins was way beyond expectations. The seniors were the kids that led that and pushed that so they're really going to be pushed for the leadership they gave us. We told them after the game that we've been here now and it's not easy. To come back takes a lot of work."
Powers North Central, on the other hand, has made these runs routine. That experience and confidence showed from the start as the Jets were up 8-0 just 1:37 into the game and had a commanding 36-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"I think a lot of it was nerves," Grundy said. "They're a great team and when you compound that with our nerves, it hurt.
"We had a wide-open run once and bobbled the handoff and then had a third-down conversion where we dropped the reception. Those little things hurt because it prevented us from getting any momentum.
"They're so big and physical with a lot of speed."
Sophomore quarterback Mason Salisbury was 5 of 10 passing for 74 yards while Marion totaled just 27 yards on the ground. Freshman Gavin Prielipp paced the Eagles with 45 yards rushing on five carries.
Powers North Central totaled 275 yards of offense, freely substituting players in and out of the game.
