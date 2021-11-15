POWERS — Call it deja vu all over again.
Unfortunately for Marion, it’s not a good feeling.
Powers North Central ended the Eagles’ football season again with a 73-8 win in an MHSAA 8-player Division 2 state semifinal contest Saturday afternoon.
Marion finishes the year at 10-2 overall while the Jets (12-0) face Colon (11-1) in the state championship game Nov. 20 at the Superior Dome in Marquette. North Central is the defending state champion.
The Jets beat Marion 50-2 in last year’s state semifinals so head coach Chad Grundy and his team certainly knew what they were up against.
“We played well in spurts but could not stop the big play,” Grundy said. “Their team speed was something we hadn’t seen all season.”
North Central struck first but Marion responded on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Mason Salisbury to Gravin Prielipp to make it 8-7, marking the first time the Jets trailed in a game all season.
It didn’t last long.
Marion had the North Central back bottled up on the next possession on third down but he reversed course and scampered 60 yards for a touchdown and a 14-8 lead.
The Jets led 21-8 after the first quarter.
The wheels then came off in the second quarter as North Central took advantage of a couple of Marion miscues to stretch it to 55-8 going into halftime.
Salisbury finished 2 of 6 passing for 56 yards and one touchdown while also carrying the ball 12 times for 43 yards.
Salisbury and Weston Cox led the way defensively with 10 tackles apiece while Braden Prielipp and Wyatt Schmidt each had seven. Cole Meyer added five tackles.
While the loss stings, Grundy wants to use it as another teaching moment.
“I was really proud of our effort,” he said. “We told the kids that we can see the level we want to reach and so we need to work in the off-season to get better.
“We lose two seniors in Thomas Jenema and Keegan Baldwin. We were a young team and hope that this experience will help us going into next season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.