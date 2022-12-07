LEROY — Both teams struggled but it was Morley Stanwood that came away with a 56-47 win over Pine River in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
“It was a terrible start and a worse finish,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “I think Coach Bunting would agree, you could tell both teams had very little practice time to prepare for game one.”
Morley led 12-2 after the first quarter before the Bucks trimmed that to 24-19 at halftime. Pine River led 38-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket in the first quarter,” Goodenow said. “It picked up in the second quarter to get us back in the game and we made a run in the third to take the lead.
“Early in the fourth, we built an eight-point lead but we let it get away. Credit to Morley Stanwood for fighting back down the stretch and taking us out of what was working.”
Austin Dean paced Pine River with 13 points while Nathan Marks had nine and Cole Crawford scored eight.
The Bucks are at Houghton Lake on Friday.
Pine River dropped a 50-25 decision to Morley Stanwood in a non-conference contest.
The Bucks trailed 26-14 at halftime and had it down to eight in the third quarter before the wheels came off.
“We came out with the goal to chip away it and we were doing it,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. “The turnover bug got us in the fourth quarter and Morley was able to take advantage of it.”
The Mohawks led 33-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Emma Tice paced Pine River with nine points and eight rebounds while Taylor Stewart scored five points.
The Bucks are at Houghton Lake on Friday.
