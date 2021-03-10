LEROY — Pine River dropped a 60-41 decision to Houghton Lake, one of the top teams in the Highland Conference this season.

"They're very good and very disciplined," said Pine River coach Paula Justin. "They have a really good guard who can hit from outside and two bigs inside who can both score so you have to pick your poison. They created a lot of matchup problems for us."

Pine River trailed just 13-11 after the first quarter but the longer the game went, the more distance the Bobcats created on the scoreboard. The Bobcats led 31-23 at the half and 47-29 after three quarters.

Hailey Wanstead paced the Bucks with 18 points, including a pair of triples, and she also recorded five steals. CorNesha Holmes hit for seven and Madi Sparks for six to go with seven rebounds.

Pine River (3-8) plays at Mesick on Friday.

