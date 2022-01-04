LAKEVIEW — Pine River used a fourth-quarter surge to beat Lakeview 46-40 in a non-conference girls basketball contest.
The Bucks were down 30-26 going into the fourth quarter but got the ball inside more to Hailey Wanstead and it paid off.
Wanstead scored 10 of her team-leading 16 points in the game's final eight minutes.
"They played us with a defense the whole time and we weren't shooting well," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "We put Hailey down low in the fourth and it worked."
Wanstead also grabbed eight rebounds. Avery Sumpter had seven points while Madi Sparks added seven points and five rebounds. Lainey Sparks had six points while Amanda Hill scored five.
Pine River (3-3) hosts McBain Thursday.
