LAKE CITY — It took a bit of time but Northern Michigan Christian shook loose and scored a 47-33 win over Lake City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Trojans slowed the game down early and led 9-7 after the first quarter before NMC was up 24-14 at halftime.
“They slowed the game down and really limited the possessions,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “We just had a hard time scoring with that.
“In the second half, we played more pressure defense and were able to score a little bit more.”
The Comets were up 40-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Lake City coach Brad Besko was pleased with his team.
“I thought we played extremely hard,” he said. “We definitely played better than we had been.
“A little run by them at the end of the second quarter kind of hurt us.”
Brant Winkle paced NMC with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Ethan Bennett had 13 points and nine rebounds. Blake DeZeeuw added eight points and four assists.
Corbin Bisballe paced Lake City with eight points, four rebounds and two assists while Brody Gothard had eight points and three rebounds. Blake Root added seven points and four rebounds.
NMC is at Pine River on Friday while Lake City hosts Manton.
• Lake City won the JV game 38-31. Cole McGiness had 14 points and Caiden Helsel had 10.
BEAL CITY — Turnovers doomed Pine River in a 47-33 loss to Beal City in a Highland contest.
The Bucks led 10-7 after the first quarter and it was 21-21 at halftime before the Aggies led 36-27 going into the fourth quarter.
“We played a solid first half,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “We trusted our stuff and used our size advantage in the post.
“In the second half, we let their pressure speed us up and force us into a boatload of turnovers.”
The Bucks host Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
• Pine River won the JV game 46-44 in OT to remain unbeaten.
EVART — Evart jumped out to an 18-0 lead en route to a 63-27 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland contest.
“We set the tone early but Houghton Lake responded well after that,” Evart coach Kris Morgan said.
The Wildcats were up 23-7 after the first quarter and 33-17 at halftime.
Dakobe White had a big night for Evart with 26 points and Jordan Albright scored nine.
“Dakobe was pretty much unstoppable and he’s been shooting the ball much better,” Morgan added.
Evart hosts Roscommon on Friday.
MANTON — Manton used a strong second half to beat Roscommon 54-49 in a Highland contest.
The Bucks lead 28-19 at halftime and 33-31 going into the fourth quarter before the Rangers rallied for the win.
“It felt good to get back in the win column,” Manton coach Brandon Herlein said. “The boys played three good quarters of basketball and our energy in the second half was a difference maker for us.
“We added some pressure, Roscommon turned the ball over and we took advantage.”
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 17 points and Brennen Salani scored 15.
The Rangers are at Lake City on Friday.
BRETHREN — Marion scored a 55-30 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
“I thought we played a really good team game and shared the ball well,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Cole Meyer held their big guy to eight points and JP Williams came up and produced for us.”
The Eagles led 13-9 after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime. It was 51-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Mason Salisbury paced Marion with 16 points and six rebounds while Gavin Prielipp added 11 points and seven rebounds. Williams had nine points and five rebounds while Meyer had eight points and three rebounds.
The Eagles are at Mason County Eastern on Friday.
MESICK — Mesick hit 18 3-pointers and cruised to a 74-20 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
The Bulldogs led 21-6 after the first quarter and 41-15 at halftime.
Ashtyn Simerson paced Mesick with 23 points, five steals and five assists while Carter Simmer had 23 points and two steals. Joe O’Neill added eight points, five rebounds, 14 assists and four steals.
Mesick is at Baldwin on Friday.
MESICK — Cadillac’s freshmen boys beat Mesick 48-33.
Cade James paced the Vikings with 14 points while Kyle Ross scored 13. Lucas Vancil added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain kept itself in the conference title picture with a 68-40 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland contest.
The Ramblers wrap up the regular season next Thursday by hosting league-leading Lake City. The Trojans are a game head of McBain in the standings.
“This puts us in the position we want to be in…to compete for a conference championship,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “I thought we did a lot of good things tonight and I liked the balanced scoring.”
McBain led 22-16 after the first quarter and 38-23 at halftime. It was 60-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Kahli Heuker paced the Ramblers with 16 points, three steals, five rebounds and three assists while Analiese Fredin had 14 points, six steals and three assists. Caitlin Butzin had eight points, three steals and five assists while Isabel Rozeveld and Peyton Grant each scored seven.
Ady Nederhood had six points, four rebounds and three steals, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.