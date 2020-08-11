Luke Enyeart, Gabe Ardis and Hunter Bisballe all agree on one thing — they just want to play.
It doesn't matter if it's this fall or in the spring.
They just want to play football and they want the chance to be a leader as a senior.
Prep football began anew Monday in Michigan as teams could begin practice for what they hope is a regular that will begin Aug. 27-28.
Of course, no one knows for sure if that will happen as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of slowing in the United States.
While northern Michigan hasn't been hit all that hard by the virus, parts of the state certainly have.
Teams could actually begin "playing" football on Monday and that's something they hadn't been able to do all summer because of the pandemic.
Monday marked the first time quarterbacks could hand off to running backs, that linebackers could hit a tackling dummy and that receivers could catch a ball.
It actually looked like football and it looked pretty good.
"It's definitely different from last year but I think we're all doing a great job following all of the guidelines that we have to and we're all trying to get back into the swing of things, even if it's different," Cadillac senior linebacker Luke Enyeart said. "I think we're just going to make the most of what we have right now and just hope it stays this way."
Teams have been allowed to work out together since mid-June and this week is a continuation of that. Football teams will be allowed to put on the pads next Monday.
The MHSAA has said it will make a decision by Thursday, Aug. 20 in regards to competition in football, boys soccer, volleyball and girls swim — the four sports classified as higher risk in relation to the novel coronavirus.
In the Great Lakes region, Illinois has pushed football to the spring while Ohio will play in the fall but with a shortened season. Indiana is proceeding as normal while Wisconsin is starting lower-risk sports and delaying others until early September.
Ardis, a senior receiver/safety at Lake City, tries not to get caught up with all that's going on by focusing on what he can control.
"Hopefully, we can play at least half of the season," he said. "I think we'll play some games but I'm not sure about the playoffs.
"I just say to keep practicing as if you're going to play a game. If you don't, you don't. If you do, you'll be ready."
Bisballe, the Trojans' quarterback, was pretty happy to use a football again and to be around his friends.
"It was good to get out and actually play football," he said. "We've just been able to run, lift and stuff so it was good to get on the field and actually touch the football, be with the team and bond. I thought it went pretty well."
Bisballe is like a lot of other high school student-athletes. He misses being around his friends and just doing the day-to-day things kids are accustomed to doing.
"It's been really tough," he said. "I like to hang out with my friends. Knowing it's my senior year and if we don't play, I don't have any more chances to do that."
There are contingency plans in place that if we're not able to play this fall, the MHSAA will do whatever it takes to get three separate sports seasons and play through July 2021.
The hope is that vaccines/treatments will be available in late 2020 or early 2021 to medically change the game and help us start returning to normal.
Friday night lights wouldn't be the same in April as September and October but being able to play is all that matters, Enyeart added.
"I think we're definitely going to be holding on to hope," he said. "If we can't play now, we're hoping that we can have something in the spring.
"I mean I don't really care either way as long as I have a season."
Cadillac returns a number of key pieces from a team that went 7-5 a year ago, falling in an MHSAA Division 4 regional title game to eventual state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
The Vikings had a strong turnout at their summer workouts and there's some excitement around the program.
"We've got a great group of guys and I think we can go places again this year," Enyeart said. "Our coach said this is the best turnout we've ever had and I think people are building off of that.
"With the people we have coming back and the new kids we have coming out, I think people are excited to start winning and go places."
