CADILLAC — The dark cloud that hung over high school sports last summer appears to have lifted.
And while it's not clear blue skies yet, it's at least mostly sunny.
Football teams are doing full workouts and competing in 7-on-7 scrimmages against other schools.
Volleyball teams are having open gyms and camps at colleges.
Soccer teams are doing the same.
None of those things happened last summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the recently completed 2020-21 high school sports season was one few of us will ever forget.
Fast-forward to this summer and everything appears normal when it comes to getting ready for the 2021-22 season.
Cadillac held its first 7-on-7 football scrimmage Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium with Pine River, Manton, Manistee and Frankfort also taking part.
For Viking senior quarterback Aden Gurden, it felt good to see some normal.
"It's better with not having masks because we actually get to go out and play," he said. "We actually get a better head start with seeing a defense and letting our players play."
Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory agreed.
"It feels great to have the same routine that we had prior to the pandemic," he said. "Added to that for us is a general excitement within the program."
It's hard for Cadillac to not be excited headed into 2021.
The Vikings return a large portion of a team that was the MHSAA Division 4 state runner-up in 2020 after falling to Detroit Country Day in the state finals in January at Ford Field.
Cadillac went 8-3 a year ago and a large senior class is looking for more.
"It's exciting," Gurden said. "It's our last year and we actually get to have a full season, get to have fans and get to have one last ride with full everything.
"That's nice."
Cadillac began with speed and strength workouts when school wrapped up in June. The Vikings took last week off for the MHSAA-mandated dead period around the Fourth of July holiday and now put in three weeks of work before another dead period Aug. 1-8 for all fall sports.
Practices can begin on Monday, Aug. 9 this fall.
Mallory said they had 103 student-athletes who will be going into grades 7-12 at Monday's conditioning and weight lifting session.
Adding to it all is the fact that the MHSAA evened the playing field a little more this summer by allowing more days of contact and more athletes at those sessions.
"It feels really good to be back with the kids and prepping for another year," Mallory said. "We get 15 days that are like contact days…days where we can have the full team out there doing football things. It just can't be with pads.
"In the past, we were more limited in what we could do and how many people you could do it with."
Cadillac has three 7-on-7s scheduled, with sessions on July 20 and July 27. In addition, they have a high school team camp July 28-30.
Gurden said those allow players to get back into the flow and keep their focus up while still having some fun.
"It's just figuring everything out," he said. "We've got a couple of new guys. The intensity will still be high but we're still trying to get back into it, too."
