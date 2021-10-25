LOWELL — Call it another good day of very good competition.
Cadillac went 1-2-1 at the Lowell Volleyball Invitational Saturday.
The Vikings lost to Forest Hills Central (No. 9 in Division 1) 25-17, 25-17 before beating Detroit Country Day (No. 3 in D2) 25-22, 25-22 and splitting with Clarkson (HM in D1) 25-17, 18-25.
Cadillac lost to Lowell (HM in D1) 25-19, 19-25, 15-11 in the Gold Division quarterfinals.
“We knew (Saturday) would be a challenge as all of the teams we played were ranked in Division 1 and Division 2,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We played pretty well at times and pulled out a huge win against Detroit Country Day.
“We had opportunities against Clarkston and Lowell to grab wins but weren’t able to capitalize on them. Playing this type of competition sets us up well going into the state tournament.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 44 assists, 23 digs, 18 kills, six aces and two blocks while Joslyn Seeley had 17 digs, 11 kills, three blocks and an ace. Mady Smith had 23 digs, five kills, four assists and three aces while Caliey Masserang had 20 kills and three blocks.
Julia Jezak had 25 digs, seven assists and three aces; Carissa Musta 10 blocks, nine kills and three digs; Macey McKeever 15 digs and an ace; Brooke Ellens 11 digs and a kill; and Karsyn Kastl three digs and an ace.
Cadillac (32-11-1 overall) hosts Gaylord Wednesday in its senior night, parents night and Dig Pink event.
GAYLORD — Cadillac and McBain wrapped up their regular-seasons Saturday at the Northern Michigan XC Championships at Michaywe Pines Golf Course.
Traverse City Central took first on the girls’ side with 35 points while TC St. Francis (113) was second, TC West (118) third, Cadillac (157) fourth and McBain (478) 19th.
Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in 19:05 while Regan Hill took 21st in 20:37, Ellie Cool 36th in 21:01, Marisa Mazza 45th in 21:28 and Hadley Hilt 50th in 21:37.
For McBain, Reese Ensing took 44th in 21:24, Rowan Ensing 93rd in 23:05, Chelsi Eisenga 108th in 23:23, Amelia Schihl 120th in 23:45 and Shauna McLean 129th in 24:08.
TC Central won the title on the boys’ side with 67 points while TC West (96) was second, Alpena (116) third, Cadillac, (232) seventh and McBain (531) 20th.
For Cadillac, Nolan Nixon took 20th in 16:57, Jackson Hilt 37th in 17:33, Matthew Stilson 50th in 17:51, Gabe Outman 62nd in 18:15 and Bjorn Tracy 65th in 18:21.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took 58th in 18:03, Nathan Koetje 73rd in 18:32, Kaden Abrahamson 132nd in 20:20, Dallas Chamberlain 137th in 20:36 and Bradley Springberg 156th in 21:57.
REMUS — Reed City, Manton, Northern Michigan Christian and Evart wrapped up their regular seasons by competing in the Late Season Warrior Invitational Saturday at Chippewa Hills.
Fremont won the title on the boys’ side with 27 points while Reed City was second at 114, Ludington third at 131, Manton fifth at 158, NMC 14th at 384 and Evart 15th at 385.
For Reed City, Ryan Allen took 16th in 17:58, Anthony Kiaunis 17th in 17:59, August Rohde 18th in 18:03, Ty Kailing 32nd in 18:41 and Mason Dozier 53rd in 19:40.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took second in 16:20, Nolan Moffit 27th in 18:24, Logan Patrick 30th in 18:38, Dylan Traxler 67th in 20:03 and Ty Harding 70th in 20:04.
For NMC, Luke Pettengill took 40th in 19:08, Colin DeKam 91st in 21:24, Landon Ochampaugh 100th in 21:56, Eijah Kimbel 113th in 23:29 and Jacob Booher 122nd in 24:19.
For Evart, Corey Vader took 57th in 19:44, Andrew Booher 84th in 20:56, Tim Pentecost 101st in 21:59, Cadin Keysor 107th in 22:35 and Clayton Keysor 112th in 23:22.
Ludington won the title on the girls’ side with 62 points while Manton was second at 115, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian third at 115 and Reed City sixth at 153.
Molly Harding took second for the Rangers in 20:08, Chloe Colton 11th in 22:08, Morgan Howell 10th in 22:22, Madison Morris 11th in 22:36 and Hadley Saylor 12th in 22:56.
Nora Smoes took ninth for Reed City in 21:26, Clara Smoes 14th in 22:10, Paige Lofquist 18th in 22:26, Carly Carlson 36th in 24:37 and Alaina Hanson 36th in 24:37.
Faith Hamilton took 37th for Evart in 29:01, Harley Landenberg 38th in 29:02 and Madie Leyder 40th in 29:55.
Kate Krick took 35th for NMC in 27:16 and Melody Fraser 39th in 29:16.
SHEPHERD — Marion and Buckley each competed in the Class D State Meet Saturday at Shepherd.
Hillsdale Academy won the title on the boys’ side with 50 points while the Eagles were 13th at 351.
Eric Williams led Marion with a 68th-place finish in 20:25, Aidan Timko took 89th in 21:29, Jordan Wood 91st in 21:36, Logan Romatz 105th in 22:51 and Calvin Uber 134th in 24:57.
“It was a big race with great competition and the Marion XC athletes once again rose to the occasion with some of their best runs of the season,” Marion coach Jason Keeler said.
“One of our main goals is to compete with who you were yesterday so it’s great to see the fruit of that with a lot of our kids competing at or above their best as we near the end of the season.”
For Buckley, Ben DuCheny took 18th in 18:24, Braden Melville 31st in 18:54 and Carter Williams 137th in 25:23.
Hillsdale Academy won the title on the girls’ side.
For Buckley, Aiden Harrand took first in 18:37, Brooke Wilkie 96th in 25:18 and Allie Finzel 133rd in 31:32.
For Marion, Selena Quintero took 87th in 24:46, Elizabeth Fouch 116th in 28:02 and Karma Levine 118th in 28:08.
