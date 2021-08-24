Prep roundup: Cadillac falls to Ludington, NMC clips Ogemaw

CADILLAC — You’ve got to start somewhere.
A Cadillac soccer team that’s on the young side and knows it’s going to take some lumps in the rugged Big North Conference, opened it season with a 7-0 loss to non-league foe Ludington on Monday at the CASA fields.
The Orioles led 3-0 at halftime with senior keeper Eliot Lavigne made some strong saves to keep his team in the game.
“We are a young team this year but I was encouraged with what I saw out there,” Cadillac coach Paul King said.
King commended Kyle Conradson defensively and Bernardo Rojas in the midfield for their play, along with youngsters Keegan McRoberts and Clayton Mosher.
Cadillac hosts Leland on Wednesday.
WEST BRANCH — Northern Michigan Christian picked up a key early season NMSL win, beating Ogemaw Heights 2-1.
“It was an ugly win and it easily could have gone either way,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Both teams had multiple excellent opportunities to score, we just finished more of them than they did.”
Seth VanHaitsma had a goal and an assist for the Comets while Mekhi Harris also scored.
Blake DeZeeuw had four saves in goal.
NMC (3-0 overall, 1-0 NMSL) is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday.
KALKASKA — Reed City dropped a 2-1 decision to Kalkaska in a non-conference contest.
“We played a lot better tonight and cut down on some big mistakes,” Reed City coach Chris Maddox said.
It was 1-1 at halftime and Blazers scored three minutes into the second half.
Aiden Mieras scored the Coyotes’ lone goal off an assist from Austin Woods.
Corbin White made some key stops in goal and finished with seven saves.
Reed City (0-3 overall) is at Shelby on Wednesday.
GRAYLING — Cadillac’s girls shot a team score of 403 to take fourth in the Grayling Invitational.
Chippewa Hills won the event with a 340.
Carmen Dahlstrom paced the Vikings with a 93 while Avery Meyer shot a 96, Zoey Feister 105, Onalee Wallis 109, Grace Drabik 110 and Ellery Schaefer 126.
“It was our third match and we have dropped almost 30 strokes as a team,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “These girls are getting more and more comfortable each and every match they play but they also know we have a long way to go.”
Cadillac is at the Big Rapids Invite on Friday.
