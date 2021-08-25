ITHACA — Cadillac got its dual-match season off to a solid start as it beat Ithaca 8-0 in a non-conference tennis match Tuesday.
“We played well and came away with a sweep,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We focused on limiting errors and tried to get to the net to force the action, especially in doubles.
“Anytime you can get a win on the road is a good day of tennis.”
Fisher Moore won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Davin Brown won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson won by default at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Drew Drabik won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in a tri at Cedar Springs today.
FRANKFORT — Northern Michigan Christian went 2-1 in a non-conference quad on Tuesday.
The Comets lost to Traverse City Christian 25-9, 25-17; beat Buckley 25-12, 25-15; and beat hosts Frankfort 23-25, 25-15, 15-10.
“We had a slow start to the evening by not playing up to our potential but throughout the evening, we trusted each other more and focused more on our side of the net,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “That helped us.”
Megan Bennett and Emma Shaarda paced NMC with 14 kills apiece while Bennett had two blocks. Jada VanNoord had 48 digs and Alaina Rozeveld recorded 41.
Maggie Yount dished out 35 assists and Rozeveld added seven aces.
The Comets are at Manistee Catholic on Friday.
REMUS — Reed City’s boys took fourth and the girls eighth in the large-school Red Division of the Chippewa Hills Invitational on Tuesday.
Freeland won the boys’ title with 25 points while the Coyotes totaled 126.
“There was some great competition and we definitely held our own,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “Having six boys medal was pretty impressive. It was very hot out there today. The kids have been putting in the work and we are a little bit ahead of last year.”
Ryan Allen (18:37) took 15th, Anthony Kiaunis (18:44) 19th, Izaiah Lentz (19:28) 33rd, Gus Rohde (19:36) 37th and Ty Kailing (20:26) 48th.
Freeland won the girls’ title, as well, with 46 points while Reed City totaled 226.
Nora Smoes paced the Coyotes by taking 16th in 22:01 while Carly Carlson took 36th in 23:25, Paige Lofquist 40th in 23:51, Clara Smoes 45th in 25:20 and Taylor Hilliard 66th in 27:32.
“Nora has worked really hard over the summer and it showed in her first race,” Saladin said. “She’s going to have a great season. The three freshman girls — Carly Carlson, Clara Smoes, and Alaina Hanson will all learn from this first high school race. They will only get better. Seniors Paige Lofquist and Taylor Hilliard showed some grit today and I’m happy for their performance.”
LEROY — Pine River ran its record to 2-0 with a 4-0 win over NMSL foe Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.
Hoon Yang scored the lone goal of the first half before Lynn Belvin, Yang and Nathan Marks scored in the second half for the Bucks.
Pine River hosts Ogemaw Heights today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.