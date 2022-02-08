BELLAIRE — Lake City overcame a slow start to beat Bellaire 54-25 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
“It was a good, all-around game for us,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We had a sluggish start and had to wear off some of the snow day after sleeping in.
“We switched some things up defensively and had a lot of intensity in the second quarter.”
Lake City led 14-11 at halftime but expanded that to 37-17 at halftime. It was 49-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 22 points and six rebounds while Emma Nickerson added 10 points. Jessica Allen, Mariah Jackson and Haylee Parniske each had five points while Chloe Bisballe added four points, eight assists and six steals.
Lake City hosts Roscommon on Wednesday.
MANTON — Manton picked up a 49-38 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s in a non-league contest.
“I loved our second and third quarter offensively,” Manton coach JP Katona said. “We shot the ball very well. I loved that we were able to to keep the lead down the stretch and close the game out.
“It’s a good win for us. That’s four in a row so we’ve got the momentum going in the right direction.”
St. Mary led 11-10 after the first quarter before the Rangers were up 26-17 at halftime and 43-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists while Leah Helsel added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Megan Moffit had eight points and four steals while Genna Alexander added eight rebounds.
Manton (7-8 overall) is at Roscommon on Friday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s freshman girls’ team dropped a 31-28 decision to Traverse City St. Francis’ JV.
Raegan Schopieray paced Cadillac with 12 points and Kyah Narovich added six.
MANISTEE — Mesick scored a 63-29 win over Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference contest, allowing the Bulldogs to surpass last season’s win total.
“This was a good win for us,” Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. “We passed last year’s total and now we’ve improved for five straight seasons so we’re proud of that.
“I think we could have executed better, though, and that’s what we have to focus on with districts four weeks away.”
The Bulldogs led 20-9 after the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime. It was 51-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Ashton Simerson paced Mesick with 19 points while Connor Simmer and Logan Wienclaw each scored 15.
The Bulldogs (12-0 overall, 11-0 WMD) host Bear Lake on Wednesday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s JV boys’ team beat Traverse City St. Francis 43-35 on Monday.
Grant Williams paced the Vikings with 12 points while Bailey Wade had 11 and Clayton Potvin added seven.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City Central on Friday.
