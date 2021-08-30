BENZONIA — Reed City had the strongest day of the local teams, as both its boys’ and girls’ teams took second in the small-school White Division at the Pete Moss Invitational Saturday at Benzie Central.
Johannesburg-Lewiston won the title on the girls’ side with 97 points while the Coyotes totaled 115, Elk Rapids was third at 131, Pine River fourth at 152, McBain fifth at 164 and Lake City 12th at 325.
“We were definitely surprised,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “The effort paid off and we saw improvement on pacing and speed from our Tuesday meet. The finishing kicks were outstanding.
“Alaina Hanson really stepped up today and she was the difference maker for our girls. Nora Smoes and Paige Lofquist have been really strong and the three freshman girls our learning quickly how to race well.”
Nora Smoes paced Reed City with a ninth-place finish in 21:25. Carly Carlson took 20th in 22:36, Lofquist 26th in 22:46, Clare Smoes 37th in 23:25 and Hanson 51st at 24:09.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with a 12th-place finish in 22:06 while Elizabeth Rigling took 16th in 22:09, Jersey Johnson 40th in 23:40, Lydia Sterly 53rd in 24:17 and Amanda Hill 63rd in 24:53.
Reese Ensing paced McBain with a 10th-place finish in 21:55 while Baylie Eisenga took 30th in 22:55, Amelia Schihl 50th in 24:07, Genesis Wilson 54th in 24:18 and Rowan Ensing 56th in 24:36.
Rylee Cohoon paced Lake City with a 36th-place finish in 23:19 while Jordan Fox took 67th in 25:14, Megan Gottschall 84th in 26:03, Annabeth Ponce 96th in 26:48 and Hayleigh Vandertuig 116th in 27:55.
Buckley’s Aiden Harrand 14th in the large-school race in 18:55 while teammate Brooke Wilkie took 86th in small-school race in 26:06. Northern Michigan Christian’s Kate Krick took 130th in 28:58 and Melody Fraser 140th in 30:08.
Joburg also won the boys’ title with 32 points while Reed City was second at 139, Elk Rapids third at 141, McBain seventh at 197, Pine River eighth at 243, NMC 15th at 375 and Evart 19th at 403.
“I thought the boys would do well,” Saladin said, “but I was a little nervous with the scoring because of the gap between our third and 4th runners. But we edged out second place by two points. Certainly very happy for our team. Mason Dozier was phenomenal. Gus, Izaiah, and Elijah all had tremendous kicks to the finish which picked up points and delivered the second-place finish. Anthony and Ryan are the lead dogs and they did it again today.”
Anthony Kiaunis paced the Coyotes with a third-place finish in 17:18 while Ryan Allen took ninth in 17:42, August Rohde 20th in 18:15, Mason Dozier 67th in 19:43 and Izaiah Lentz 71st in 19:51.
Claydon Ingleright paced the Ramblers with a 21st-place finish in 18:15 while Juan Marin took 34th in 18:45, Nathan Koetje 51st in 19:11, Cole Ingleright 61st in 19:28 and Kaden Abrahamson 75th in 19:56.
Landyn Cool paced the Bucks with a 16th-place finish in 18:01 while Philip Rigling took 29th in 18:31, Carter Lewis 72nd in 19:52, Scott Slocum 81st in 20:13 and Gavin Kelso 104th in 21:14.
Jonas Lanser paced the Comets with a seventh-place finish in 17:32, while Luke Pettengill took 42nd in 18:54, Colin DeKam 123rd in 22:20, Elijah Kimbel 139th in 23:12 and Jacob Booher 156th in 24:47.
Andrew Booher paced Evart with an 80th-place finish in 20:13 while Steven Gascoinge took 91st in 20:47, Tim Pentecost 93rd in 20:49, Cory Vader 94th in 20:51 and Cannan Morgan 150th in 24:14.
For Buckley, Jackson Kulawiak took 11th in 17:48, Ben DuCheny 43rd in 18:55, Braden Melville 70th in 19:50 and Landon Kulawiak 120th in 22:00.
For Lake City, Paxton Hall took 56th in 19:19, Peter Maddox 118th in 21:54, Gabe Comp 147th in 24:09 and Jordan Rosekrans 185th in 33:08.
KINGSLEY — Pine River opened its season by going 2-2 in the Kingsley Invitational.
The Bucks beat Central Lake 25-11, 25-11 and beat Manistee 25-15, 25-23 before falling to Traverse City Christian 25-22, 25-19 and to Kingsley in the semifinals 25-9, 25-12.
Today was a day to figure things out. We have a very new team and our goal today was to stay positive all day and keep a high level of energy,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis. “I think we accomplished that goal until our game against Kingsley. We had too many unforced errors in that match and let those errors bring our intensity and energy down.
“Overall, we are happy with our outcome and are excited to see us grow as a team both on and off the court. Our returners did a great job leading the floor and our energy on the bench was amazing.”
Pine River hosts Manistee and Chippewa Hills on Thursday.
