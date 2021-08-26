CADILLAC — Manton’s girls took second and the boys third in its own Fox & Hound Invitational at the Cadillac Veterans Community Park.
The meet works differently in that runners are sent out in reverse order. The No. 7s go first, followed by the 6s, 5s, etc. The waves go off in 20-second increments.
Macomb Dakota won the girls’s title with 33 points while Manton was second at 50, Kingsley third at 58, Pine River fourth at 100, Lake City seventh at 236 and Northern Michigan Christian eight at 292.
“It was our first day of school and so it was a little crazy,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “The kids were tired and it was unbelievably hot but our two seniors Noah (Morrow) and Molly (Harding) have never had a home meet in their careers.
“The fact that we could give them this was nice. I wanted to commend Dylan Traxler and Reganne Stahl, as well. They both took over and never really looked back. They just kept going and had a good day.”
Molly Harding took third in the girls’ race with an adjusted time of 21:34. Chloe Colton was fourth at 22:20, Morgan Howell 11th at 24:39, Reganne Stahl 12th 24:21 and Madison Morriw 20th at 25:11.
For Pine River, Ellie Rigling took 14th in 23:35, Chelsea Harvey 15th in 24:49, Hailey Wanstead 16th in 23:47, Amanda Hillier 18th in 25:20 and Jersey Johnson 23rd in 26:07.
For Lake City, Rylee Cohoon took 17th in 24:10, Megan Gotschall 34th in 26:43, Annabeth Ponce 38th in 28:19, Hayleigh Vandertuig 42nd in 29:16 and Jordan Fox 50th in 30:20.
For NMC, Kate Krick took 39th in 27:17 and Melody Fraser 54th in 31:44.
Dakota won the boys’ race with 32 points while Kalkaska was second at 56, Manton third at 74, Pine River fourth at 89, NMC fifth at 213 and Lake City eight at 226.
Morrow took first in the boys’ race with an adjusted time of 16:06. Johnathon Traxler was 11th in 19:17, Logan Patrics 13th in 20:23, Dylan Traxler 21st in 21:21 and Nolan Moffit 28th in 21:36.
For the Bucks, Phil Rigling took seventh in 18:40, Landyn Cool ninth in 18:48, Scott Clocum 18th in 21:17, Carter Lewis 22nd in 21:37 and Wyatt Underhill 33rd in 22:15.
For the Comets, Luke Pettengill took 20th in 20:00, Jacob Booher 37th in 24:03, Collin Dekam 49th in 24:43, Brett Ritsema 54th in 27:02 and Josh Kimbel 55th in 26:48.
For the Trojans, Paxton Hall took 26th in 20:47, Peter Maddox 37th in 21:38, Gabe Comp 48th in 24:59 and Jordan Rosekrans 63rd in 37:16.
TRAVERSE CITY — That’s a good way to start the season.
McBain went 4-0 and won the Traverse City Central Invitational on Wednesday.
The Ramblers beat the host Trojans 25-15, 25-21; beat Beaverton 22-25, 26-24, 15-11; beat Marquette 25-16, 22-25, 15-3; and then beat Frankenmuth 25-17, 18-25, 15-7 in the finals.
“This was a good tournament for us to start with and see where our level of play is,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “A lot of the teams were pretty evenly matched, and what really impressed me the most today was the GRIT that this team showed during the third sets.
“They really focused in those short games to 15 and put the hammer down when it really counted. We were able to deliver the ball with variety, which is a strength of this team. We still found some areas that we will continue to work on, but I am very proud of these athletes and their effort today.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 29 kills, three blocks, seven aces and 11 digs while Jersey Scott had 15 kills, 13 digs and seven aces. Emma Schierbeek had 19 kills, 13 digs and five aces while Analiese Fredin dished out 58 assists, 11 digs, six kills and six aces.
The Ramblers are at the Cadillac Invitational on Friday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac and Leland played to a 2-2 tie in a non-conference contest at the CASA fields.
Alex King scored both goals for the Vikings while Ben Drabik and Kyle Conradson led the way defensively.
Keeper Elliot Lavigne made 11 saves in goal. Cadillac coach Paul King also commended the play of Josh Gebhard and Clayton Mosher.
The Vikings (0-1-1 overall) are at Big Rapids next Wednesday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian cruised to an 8-0 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in an NMSL contest.
“Tonight’s game was a fun one to watch as 90 percent of the minutes were played by non-starters or starters in unusual positions,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “As a coach, it was fun to see them show everyone that they have been working just as hard.
“We got a lot of new names on the scoresheet and got to try out some players in new spots that can help us get ready for next season.”
Wesley Currell had two assists; Cam Baas a goal and an assist; Barret Bosscher a goal and an assist; Ty VanHaitsma two goals; Blake DeZeeuw a goal; Colton Winkle a goal; Dirk Rodenbaugh a goal; and Nathan Eisenga a goal.
Blake DeZeeuw and Jonas Lanser split time in the nets.
NMC (4-0 overall, 2-0 NMSL) hosts Gladwin on Monday.
CEDAR SPRINGS — Cadillac picked up two shortened wins, beating Cedar Springs 5-2 and beat Greenville 5-0 in a non-conference tri-match.
“The matches extended into the dark and a few flights did not finish so that was disappointing,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We managed two team victories and played really well, especially our doubles, which went undefeated for the day.”
Against Greenville, Fisher Moore won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles; Brady Koenig won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3; and Chris Anderson 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles while Max McCumber and Drew Drabik won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Against Cedar Springs, Davin Brown lost 6-2, 6-6(9-7) at No. 2 singles; Koenig lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3; and Anderson won by default at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel won 6-0, 2-6, 10-5 at No. 1 doubles; Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall won 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 2; Smith and Bartman won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3; and McCumber and Drabik won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at the Ludington Quad on Friday.
REED CITY — Cadillac’s JV cruised to a 56-0 win over Reed City.
Scoring for the Vikings were Logan Tuck, Gabe Cochrane, Paitin Meinhardt and Eli Main. Charles Howell also completed to two touchdown passes to Gavin Goetz.
Cadillac hosts Fruitport on Sept. 1.
