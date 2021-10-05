MCBAIN — Call it picking up steam.
Northern Michigan Christian put together its second straight strong game as it beat Cheboygan 5-0 in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest Monday.
“We have had our first back to back games where we showed what we were capable of,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“We did have a slower first half where we seemed a step behind Cheboygan for most of the half.
“We did go up 1-0 first half but it just as easily could have been the opposite with some near misses both ways.
“Thankfully our keeper put on a stellar performance in the first half to make up for our few mistakes. Both our defense and offense had exceptional second half performances to increase the score to 5-0.”
Mekhi Harris paced the Comets with two goals and an assist while Seth VanHaitsma scored twice. Tucker Tossey also scored whule Jonas Lanser, Carter Quist and Logan Hart added assists.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded eight saves in goal.
NMC is at Pine River on Wednesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley remained unbeaten in Northwest Conference play as it beat Glen Lake 1-0.
Alfonso Jimenez scored the game-winning goal midway through the first half off an assist from Nick Simon.
Josh Barley played well in goal, recording 14 saves.
The Bears (12-4-1 overall, 8-0 Northwest) clan clinch their first league title since 1999 with a win over Kingsley Wednesday or Leland on Saturday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Manton’s boys and girls each took first in the Grand Traverse Academy Muddy Relays.
“Each school assembles as many pairs of all male or all female relay teams and the paired couple completes two laps of the one mile course,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “Mile repeats are something all XC teams do at their practices, Saturday was a really fun way to get those in.
“Manton’s tradition for this meet has been for all of our athletes to dress up like it was Halloween. This year, our girls’ team went as milk and cookies while our boys’ team went with relay members having matching onesies and Paw Patrol backpacks.
“With warmer weather on Saturday these outfits where less than ideal for racing in but the kids all had a great time.”
On the boys’ side, Manton’s Noah Morrow and Nolan Moffit took first in 24:12 while Logan Patrick and Dylan Traxler took third in 26:17. Ty Harding and Lucian Smith took eighth in 28:29.
On the girls’ side, Molly Harding and Chloe Colton took first in 30:10 while Madison Morris and Morgan Howell took fifth in 32:48. Reganne Stahl and Kennedi Wahmhoff took seventh in 33:57.
