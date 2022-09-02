PETOSKEY — Cadillac took sixth overall in the Petoskey Girls Golf Invitational Thursday at Bay View Golf Club.
Traverse City West won the event with a 368 while Traverse City Central shot 370, TC St. Francis 397 and the Vikings a 419.
Grace Drabik paced the Vikings with a 100 while Onalee Wallis shot 101 and Ellery Schaefer 109, Avery Meyer 109.
SOCCER
Patriots fall short
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 3-1 decision to the Traverse City Bulldogs on Thursday.
"I could not be more proud of the way our team played," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. "We controlled the ball well in the first half and won many of the free balls.
"In the second half, you could see that we were spent and the Bulldogs took advantage."
Sebastian Vrieze scored in the first half for the Patriots and they led 1-0 at halftime before the TCBAA scored three unanswered in the second half.
Peyton Nickel made 11 saves in goal for the Heritage Christian.
The Patriots (1-2-1 overall) host Harbor Light Christian on Sept. 13.
