LAKE CITY — Lake City pit it all together and swept Manton 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 in a Highland Conference volleyball match Thursday evening.
“Tonight was a perfect way to celebrate our seniors with a hard-fought win over Manton,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “You worry meeting a team for a third time how the game may go but credit to my girls they came focused and played nearly perfect volleyball. It’s the first night in a while that our front row was in full force. We emphasize communication and tonight we finally clicked on the same beat.
“Thank you seniors (Marisa Manganello, Chloe Bisballe, Abigail Holt, Jessica Allen, Joellen Seger and Grace Richards) for everything you have done for our program. It has been a pleasure watching these six grow over the last four years.”
Manganello had 26 assists and nine digs while Chloe Bisballe had 18 kills, three blocks and 42 digs. Holt had 11 digs and two blocks while Allen added two digs and served 14 of 14.
Seger had three digs; Richards seven kills and six digs; Emily Urie a kill, a block and four digs; Helen Brown an assist; Mackenzie Bisballe 14 kills, 14 assists and 15 digs; Kaylee Keenan 13 of 13 serving and 18 digs; Haylee Parniskee seven kills, a block and four digs; and Jenna Harris 13 digs.
Lake City hosts Evart on Tuesday.
Manton played well but came up short, coach Nikki Helsel said.
“Tonight was a bit of a dog fight,” she said. “We knew it was going to be close and fought hard through each volley, but unfortunately came up short.
“We played steady and walked out with our chins up. We will dust ourselves off and come back stronger.”
HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain scored a 25-13, 25-15, 25-9 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland match.
“Tonight was a hard one to gauge for us,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“I thought our play was fairly consistent, but our energy level was pretty flat.
“There wasn’t a lot of crowd energy, and after Tuesday’s energy, it just was hard to create it tonight. I thought by the third set, we were finally getting it.
“This was another good win for us tonight, as we continue to push our goal for the conference title.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with nine kills, a block and 100 percent serving while Analiese Fredin dished out 17 assists, six kills, four digs and 10 aces.
McBain (27-4-1 overall, 14-0 Highland) is at Manton Tuesday.
• McBain won the JV match 25-16, 26-24.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 25-21, 25-12, 25-21 win over Manistee Catholic in a non-league contest.
Taylor Matthews had five kills while Kyrie Wildfong had three kills, 13 assists and three aces. Mira Warren added three kills, three aces and five digs while Anna Francisco added seven kills and a block.
GAYLORD — The Cadillac seventh grade football team finished its season a perfect 6-0 with a 34-16 win over Gaylord on Wednesday.
Ian Metzger rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns while David Nobles ran for 79 yards and a TD. Barron Hellowell and Porter Westdorp each added a two-point conversion.
Braxton Heuker picked off a pass while Nobles intercepted two, including one for a 60-yard TD return.
GAYLORD — Cadillac’s eighth grade football team finished its season 2-5 after a 48-8 loss to Gaylord.
The lone touchdown came on a 45-yard pass from Jeremiah Vaughn to Maverick Hoffert. Ethan Nichol ran in the conversion.
