CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 6-2 decision to Ionia in a non-conference boys tennis match Wednesday.
“We ran into an experienced Ionia team today,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “I thought we played smart but were forced into errors by our opponent’s steady play.
“I was proud of the fight we showed and we played in a couple of tight matches that will help us later.”
Davin Brown lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson lost 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
Trayer Langworthy and Drew Drabik lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 4.
Cadillac takes part in a quad Friday at Ludington.
• Cadillac’s JV team beat Ionia 6-0.
Connor Hill won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Mason Freeman won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and 10-0 at No. 3.
Dino Santangelo and Kyle Ross won 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 at No. 1 doubles while Nick Brandsma and Thomas Rahilly won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2. Drew Kornacki and Kaleb Kastl won 10-2 at No. 3.
KINGSLEY — Manton went 3-0 in a quad match at Kingsley.
The Rangers beat the host Stags 25-21, 25-23; beat Charlevoix 25-18, 25-14; and beat Roscommon 25-17, 25-12.
“I thought tonight would be a good challenge for us to gauge where we are at with our game and I was excited to see how well they did,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said.
“It was their first day of school but they came ready to play.
“I knew Kingsley would play solid and serve tough but I was very pleased with how the girls responded. They never got rattled and kept swinging.
“They have a fun chemistry and we have great contributors from the bench.”
Manton (9-1-2 overall) is at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills on Saturday.
EVART — Heritage Christian beat PineView Homes 7-0 in soccer.
Seth Wanner opened the scoring for the Patriots with two unassisted goals to help his get going before Sebastian Vrieze and Peyton Shaffer scored to make it 4-0 at halftime.
Joe Johnston, Shaffer and Seth Salisbury scored in the second half.
Peyton Nickel made two saves in goal in the first half while Josiah Salisbury had one save in the second half.
Heritage Christian (1-0-1 overall) is at Skeels Christian on Tuesday.
