On hold.
Again.
Hopefully, this one is just temporary.
In a news release Tuesday, the MHSAA said it has adjusted its schedule for football, volleyball and girls swim teams now that it better understands the requirements for the pilot rapid testing program from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, necessary for student-athletes in the state to return to competition.
The MHSAA instructed the remaining fall sports teams to stop practicing after they had just resumed on Monday.
Practice is suspended through Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Schools with teams still competing in fall tournaments will receive training on Monday and Tuesday as to how to administer the antigen tests and should have the actual tests by Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The MHSAA said that once the first tests have been administered to student-athletes and coaches, scheduled for Dec. 30, practices can resume. If schools or testing is delayed, teams can start practices once individuals have had one negative test.
With teams restarting practices no earlier than Dec. 30, the competition schedule also will have to be adjusted.
Confirmation of updated tournament dates will be announced soon on the MHSAA website.
Currently, football was set to resume on Saturday, Jan. 2 with regional finals in 11-player football and state semifinals in 8-player.
Volleyball was set to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 5 with state quarterfinal matches, followed by the state semifinals and finals Jan. 7-9 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
One week is expected to be added to those restart dates through this latest update.
In 11-player football, Cadillac will host Forest Hills Eastern in a Division 4 regional final while Reed City will host Freeland in a Division 5 contest. Marion will face Powers North Central in an 8-player Division 2 state semifinal at the Superior Dome in Marquette.
In volleyball, Cadillac faces Birch Run in a Division 2 state quarterfinal at Alma High School while Mesick faces Fowler in a Division 4 match at Manton High School.
