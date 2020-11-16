Prep sports are on hold again in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, stopped organized sports in the state amid rising infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through Tuesday, Dec. 8 and also closes the state's high schools to in-person classes. Elementary and middle schools may continue in-person instruction if local districts allow it.
The shutdowns come as the MHSAA had reached the final week of the volleyball state tournament and the final weeks of the football post-season.
MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said Sunday that the organization will suspend its three remaining tournaments — football, volleyball and girls swimming — with every intention to finish them at a later date.
“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our Fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted," Uyl said in a statement released Sunday evening. "We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.‘
The order also postpones the start of winter sports. Hockey and girls basketball practices began earlier this month with boys basketball, skiing and wrestling set to begin today.
Those are now on hold and the MHSAA will adjust the schedules accordingly, it said.
Locally, Cadillac and Mesick were still alive in the volleyball state tournament and were set to compete in quarterfinal matches on Tuesday.
The Vikings were set to face Birch Run in a Division 2 quarterfinal at Alma High School while the Bulldogs were to meet Fowler in a Division 4 match at Manton.
In football, Cadillac was set to face Forest Hills Eastern in a Division 4 regional title game while Reed City was to face Freeland in Division 5. Marion advanced to the 8-player Division 2 state semifinals and was to face Powers North Central.
