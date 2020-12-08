Still on hold.
And maybe with no end in sight.
Michigan Gov. Grethen Whitmer announced an extension to the state's partial shutdown, which began Nov. 18 and will now run through Sunday, Dec. 20.
Those restrictions, which are aimed at controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, included a pause in all Michigan High School Athletic Association-sanctioned sports.
That includes the three fall sports — football, volleyball and girls swim — that have yet to reach their conclusion along with all winter sports which have yet to compete.
The MHSAA had presented clear data to the governor and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that showed educational athletics is not actively spreading the virus but got nowhere.
“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause," MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a statement. "However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sports practices to resume.
"While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing Fall and restarting Winter.‘
High schools around the state remain closed to in-person learning through Dec. 20, which takes most districts into the holiday break. Schools resume locally on Jan. 4.
MDHHS director Robert Gordon said the situation will be re-evaluated on Dec. 20.
“The governor said the first priority is reopening high schools for education and sustaining that,‘ Michigan Director of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon told MLive’s Emily Lawler during the press conference. “When it comes to sports, there is a range of risk levels. At one end, you have activities that are outdoors and people are spaced out. At another level, we have contact sports outdoors, and at another level, you have indoor contact sports.
“As you go through those levels, the level of risk increases. We have to think carefully moving through them. So I will leave it where the governor did. Our first priority, and also lower risk than a lot of those activities, is getting the schools open for education.‘
