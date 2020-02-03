TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac's boys kept their perfect mark intact with a 28-2 win over Traverse City Christian in a Great Northwest Bowling Conference match on Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
The Vikings won both baker games 175-133 and 214-189 before winning the regular games 956-778 and 960-764.
"We bowled pretty well in the baker part and then we only dropped two individual matches on our way to our 25th straight conference win," Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said.
Kyle Perry had the high game of the day with a 225 while Kyle Vermilyea returned to the top spot in the league with games of 204 and 217 for a 421 series.
Cadillac, ranked No. 3 in the Division 2 state poll, takes on Elk Rapids next Saturday.
The Cadillac girls won their third straight match, beating TC Christian.
Cadillac won the baker games 105-101 and 107-98 before winning the regular games 552-536 and 611-541.
"The girls are continually showing improvement week after week," Moore said.
Olivia Bush had the high game with a 154 and the high series with a 281.
Cadillac faces another TC Christian team on Saturday.
WRESTLING
Reed City holds team invite
REED CITY — Lake City went 2-2 at the Reed City Wrestling Duals on Saturday.
Zach Stockman and Austin Potter picked up their 100th career victories for the Trojans. Cade Wolf and Potter were both unbeaten.
Reed City went 1-3.
The Coyotes beat Farwell 60-18; lost to Lake City 40-39; lost to Mio 51-28 and lost to Pine River 57-19.
Bryson Hughes (145), Austin Fowler (189), Ryan Neal (285) and Anakin Andrus (112) each picked up three wins for Reed City while Kellen Haney (160), Riley Osborn (215), Andrew Clementshaw (103) and Mason Johnson (125) each won two matches.
Alex Andrus (130), Mark White (152) and Aaron Boucher each won a match.
Reed City hosts Pine River and Hart on Wednesday.
Cadillac wraps up season
GAYLORD — Cadillac wrapped up its season by taking part in the Gaylord JV Invitational on Friday.
Blake Swiger took first at 285 pounds with five pines while Noah Helsel took first at 130 with four falls. Kevin Sampson took first at 140 with three pins en route to a 4-0 mark while Colby Kehl took first at 145 with a 4-0 record, including one pin.
Nick Hale took second at 215 with two pins while Seth Dilley took third at 285 with two falls en route to a 3-2 mark. Tanner Zupancic took third at 125 with a 2-2 mark and two pins.
Local girls place at finals
ADRIAN — A pair of local wrestlers placed at the Michigan Wrestling Association's Girls High School Championships Sunday at Adrian College.
Reed City senior Cassie Enos took fourth at 168 pounds while Manton freshman Chloe Colton took seventh at 102 pounds.
"It was a lot tougher than it has been in the past," Manton coach Dan Tuck said. "A lot more girls are getting into it and it's getting bigger and bigger."
