MANISTEE — Cadillac's girls golf team took third out of four in a nine-hole match Wednesday at the Manistee Country Club.
Whitehall took first at 192, Manistee second at 224, the Vikings third at 235 and Leland fourth at 270.
"We brought three new players getting their first taste of tournament play," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "It was wind, wind and more wind off Lake Michigan and that made it difficult.
"The new girls loved the next experience of tournament golf."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with a 52 while Alyvia Peedle shot a 56, Bella Smith 61, Emma McTaggart 66, Baily Little 66 and Lydia Schamanek 70.
Cadillac opens Big North Conference play Sept. 5 at Petoskey.
VOLLEYBALL
Marion scores a win
MARION — Marion scored a 25-12, 25-13, 25-13 win over Heritage Christian in a non-league volleyball match.
"I am extremely proud of how the team worked together to get the job done," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "Heritage Christian definitely pointed out our weak spots and the things we need to work on."
Rylie Richards paced Marion with eight kills, three aces and 14 digs while Jersey Scott had six kills, five aces and 12 digs. Teagan Cox dished out 19 assists and seven aces.
The Eagles are at Baldwin on Sept. 5.
Cadillac JV wins
KINGSLEY — Cadillac's JV team picked up two wins, beating Kingsley 13-25, 25-11, 17-15 and Elk Rapids 25-18, 23-25, 15-9.
Julia Jezak and Emily Burt led the Vikings (8-3) in serving.
Cadillac frosh win two
KINGSLEY — Cadillac's freshman team picked up two wins, beating NorthBay 26-24, 24-26, 18-16 and Elk Rapids 25-11, 25-10.
SOCCER
Buckley tops TC Bulldogs
BUCKLEY — Buckley remained unbeaten with a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs.
Gavin Allen scored both goals for the Bears off assists from Gabe Luther and Tyler Francisco.
Kyle Kasnowski recorded the shutout in the nets, recording 10 saves, including three on penalty kicks.
Buckley (5-0 overall) is at Suttons Bay on Sept. 4.
Chiefs beat the Bucks
LEROY — Pine River dropped a 5-0 decision to Cheboygan in an NMSL contest.
"We played a great defensive game in the first half, holding them to one goal," Pine River coach David Richards said.
Dalten Sible made 15 saves in the nets.
Pine River hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Tuesday.
