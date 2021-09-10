MCBAIN — That’s a good start.
McBain opened Highland Conference volleyball play by sweeping Houghton Lake 25-11, 25-19 and Beal City 25-13, 25-7 on Thursday.
“We wanted to come out and press hard for our Highland opener, and I think we did that,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “Overall, we played with good intensity and quickness. We did a nice job of pacing the game and kept the pressure on with our strong serving.
“Tonight was a great overall team effort that we are continuing to push toward.”
Jersey Scott paced the Ramblers with 15 kills, a block, three aces, nine digs and an assist while Emma Schierbeek had 12 kills, three aces, two assists and seven digs. Linde VanderVlucht had eight kills, four blocks, two assists, six digs and served 100 percent.
McBain (13-1-1, 2-0 Highland) is at Lake City on Tuesday with Pine River.
EVART — Northern Michigan Christian picked up a pair of Highland wins, beating Lake City 25-14, 25-19 and beat Evart 25-11, 25-16.
“We were on fire for both of these matches,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “From the bench, I could that these girls wanted nothing more than to win.
“We were aggressive at the net and placing the ball so well on the other side.”
Mabel Yount had 11 kills while Paige Ebels had 10. Megan Bennett had two blocks while Ebels had 20 digs and Sol Pacheco had 19. Pacheco had eight aces and Bennett six while Maggie Yount dished out 34 assists.
The Trojans also beat Evart 25-16, 25-19.
“We stared out strong against Evart and were able to maintain our momentum through two games,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We turned around and dropped two to a strong NMC team. Thankfully, the tiny mistakes we made are something we can work on and be ready for the next time we see these teams.
“A loss is never easy for anyone but our team now is ready to work harder to be more competitive in future matches.”
Chloe Bisballe paced Lake City with nine kills while Mackenzie Bisballe had nine kills and seven blocks. Grace Richards had eight kills while Jessica Allen added four digs and served 15 of 15.
ROSCOMMON — Manton split a pair of matches in a Highland tri with Manton and host Roscommon.
The Rangers beat Pine River 25-19, 25-16 and lost to Roscommon 25-22, 22-25, 17-15.
“We started out real slow against Pine River and made too many unforced errors,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. “Roscommon was hard-fought point for point and the end result could have been in our favor given a few tight calls.
“I was very proud of how the girls handled the atmosphere and played above it.”
Adrianna Sackett had three aces, two kills and six digs; Ashley Bredahl an ace, 29 assists and nine digs; Hannah Clark five kills; Kailey Fredette 17 digs; Lauren Wilder an ace, six kills and 11 digs; Leah Helsel three aces, six kills and 17 digs; Megan Moffit three aces, 19 kills, nine assists and 17 digs; and Morgan Shepler an ace, seven kills and 12 digs.
Manton hosts its invitational on Saturday.
Pine River also dropped a 25-11, 25-20 decision to Roscommon.
“These were our first conference matches and we definitely came with a lot of energy,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said,. “We just really struggled with finding a consistent rhythm throughout the night.”
Dennis commended the play of Skye Prosch and Avery Sumpter, as well.
The Bucks (3-4 overall, 0-2 Highland) are at the Traverse City Central Invitational on Saturday.
MESICK — Mesick opened West Michigan D Conference volleyball play with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-8 win over Big Rapids Crossroads.
“We have been working hard in practice and have been very focused on improving our individual skills but also our team communication,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We executed our game plan very well against Crossroads with improved passing and getting our hitters in good positions.”
Kelsey Quiggin paced the Bulldogs with an ace, 10 kills, two assists and nine digs while Lexy Abraham had five aces, eight kills, 18 assists and five digs. Kayle Carson had two kills, three aces and seven digs while Shannyn Spencer had an ace, a block and a kill.
Maraya Buell had two blocks and three kills while Maddy Spoor added two aces and three digs.
SCOTTVILLE — Reed City’s boys took third and the girls seventh in the Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational at Mason County Central.
Hart won the boys’ title.
“The top seven ran extremely strong races for us,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “Anthony Kiaunis went out very strong and pushed the Hart boys at the top. It was fun to see him out in front for a while.
“Ty and Elijah were out of action our last meet so it was good to see them run strong. These kids are very consistent.”
Kiaunis took sixth in 17:50, Ryan Allen 10th in 18:08, August Rohde 14th in 18:48, Izaiah Lentz 25th in 19:43 and Ty Kailing 28th in 19:52.
On the girls’ side, Nora Smoes took 16th in 22:10, Carly Carlson 34th in 24:22, Paige Lofquist 36th in 24:55, Clara Smoes 37th in 25:01 and Olivia Lewis 49th in 27:06.
“I was a little disappointed in our girls’ times today,” Saladin said. “We had a little pack going but we need to move it up. It’s been an interesting week in Reed City — no school on Monday, big storm on Tuesday, no in-person classes today — I think it affected our training and output.
“Hopefully we can get into a routine and also get rid of some of these nagging bumps and bruises. Nora Smoes has been really good for our girls. “
Reed City is at the Ferris State Invitational on Saturday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac’s JV football team beat Traverse City West 20-6.
Charlie Howell scored for the Vikings while Gabe Cochrane had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Eli Main also intercepted a pass defensively.
Cadillac hosts Alpena on Thursday.
