OSCODA — Pine River had the biggest day locally as it advanced 10 wrestlers out of an MHSAA Division 4 Individual District Saturday at Oscoda High School.
“I was very pleased with how we looked,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
“We had many matches where out wrestlers avenged earlier losses or widened the gap with with their opponents.”
Three wrestlers brought home titles as Ryder Holmes (140 pounds), Phil Rigling (152) and Rogan Nelson (171) each took first in their respective classes.
“All three looked very strong throughout the day,” Martin said.
Bryant Wing (103) and Wyatt Underhill (145) both took second to advance, as well.
“Bryant has had limited action in freshman year so it was very exciting to see him have a good day and put himself in the finals,” Martin said.
Seth Duncan (125), Cayden Mys (160) and Andrew Baldwin (215) were each third while Garrett Sperkoski (125) and Jordan Nelson (119) were fourth.
Pine River competes in a Division 4 Team Regional against host Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday before taking part in the Individual Regional next Saturday at Charlevoix.
Manton advanced one wrestler to Individual Regionals as Ben Paddock took second at 171 pounds Saturday.
CARSON CITY — Evart advanced four wrestlers out of a D4 Individual District at Carson City-Crystal.
Cole Hopkins (171) and Sam Bailey (189) each took first in their respective classes while Riley Ransom (152) and Alex Burhans (285) each took third.
The Wildcats compete in a D4 Team Regional Wednesday at Hesperia before the Individual Regional next Saturday at Ithaca.
ALMA — Reed City advanced two wrestlers out of a D3 Individual District at Alma.
Bryson Hughes earned his 100th career win in the first round and took second overall while Noah Morgan took fourth to advance, as well.
The two will compete in a D3 Individual Regional next Saturday at Tri County.
BUCKLEY — Buckley ran its record to 12-3 overall with an 80-64 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs on Saturday.
The Bears hit for 16 3-pointers and had three players with seven assists each.
Buckley led 24-14 after the first quarter and 39-33 at halftime.
Landon Kulawiak paced the Bears with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Kyle Kaczanowski had 20 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Tyler Milarch had 17 points and seven assists while Jackson Kulawiak added 10 points and seven assists.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac picked up its sixth straight victory as it beat Bellaire 24-6 in a Greater Northwest Conference match Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
The Vikings won the first baker game 173-128 but dropped the second 170-149 after a slow start. Cadillac won the regular games handily, 845-743 and 870-684.
Dylan Vermilyea led the way with games of 224 and 216 for a 440 series while Howard Inzano rolled his highest set of the year at 180 and 183 for a 363 series. Connor Putman had a 188 while Andrew Johns shot a 159 and Tim Richards 152.
Cadillac and Traverse City Central are tied for the top spot in the league standings but the Vikings hold the tiebreaker headed into the conference tournament Friday and Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
Cadillac’s girls dropped a 22-4 decision to Traverse City Christian.
The Vikings dropped the baker games 64-56 and 65-30 before dropping the regular games 387-180 and 437-175.
Rylie Fitzgerald had a high game at 94 with an 182 series while Hallie Moffit shot a 92 and a 173 series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.