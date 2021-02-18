TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac opened Big North Conference wrestling competition by going 1-2 in a quad Wednesday at Traverse City Central.
The Vikings lost to the host Trojans 62-18, beat Alpena 36-30 and lost to TC West 54-24.
"It's nice to get our second win against a Big North team," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. "I knew it would be a tough day but I am glad for this young team to see some good competition."
Cavin Hoffert (112 pounds), Carter Lewis (152) and Seth Dilley (285) each won a pair of matches for Cadillac.
The Vikings are at Midland Dow for a quad on Saturday.
Coyotes go 3-0
SCOTTVILLE — Reed City ran its dual record to 5-1 as it went 3-0 in a quad at Mason County Central.
The Coyotes beat Holton 51-15, beat Manistee 60-12 and beat the host Spartans 48-22.
"I knew after this week's practices that things were going to go well," Reed City coach Roger Steig said. "We put a lot of energy into improving our technique from Saturday and I thought our guys responded in a big way."
Going 3-0 for Reed City were Chad Landis at 171, Carter Johnson at 103, Anakin Andrus at 119, Elijah Lentz at 125 and Aaron Boucher at 145.
Bryson Hughes (189), Kyle Crusan (285), Mason Johnson (130) and Izaiah Lentz (135) each won two matches while Alex Andrus (152), Chad Simmons (189) and Noah Morgan (285) each won one.
Reed City is at Newaygo next Wednesday.
Manton 1-2 at quad
EVART — Manton went 1-2 in a quad at Evart. The Rangers lost to the host Wildcats 41-4, beat Frankfort 42-18 and lost to Petoskey 71-4.
"We wrestled really well today and it was a big improvement from Saturday," Manton coach Chad Weston said. "Petoskey is a tough team but we fought hard and never gave up."
Scoring a pair of wins for Manton were Chloe Colton, Natalee Kibbee, Elijah Cunningham, Corbin Colton and Ben Paddock. James Little also picked up a win.
The Rangers are at Sanford Meridian on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.