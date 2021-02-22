MIDLAND — Cadillac went 0-3 in a wrestling quad Saturday at Midland Dow.
The Vikings lost to the host Chargers 54-24; lost to Grand Blanc 65-12 and lost to Shepherd 48-30.
"Great competition makes for a tough day for these young wrestlers," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. "We are improving every match and practice and that's how I see success this early in the program."
Colby Kehl (140 pounds) recorded three pins to pace the Vikings. Also scoring points were Jackie Corn (103), Cavin Hoffert (112), Matteo Latezio (119), Carter Lewis (145), Chris Reinhold and Seth Dilley.
Cadillac hosts a Big North Conference quad on Wednesday.
Pine River 1-1 at meet
HOWARD CITY — Pine River went 1-1 in a three-team meet at Tri County.
The Bucks lost to Cedar Springs 38-37 and beat Tri County 48-22.
"We had our opportunities to put (Cedar Springs) away and just could not seem to seal the deal," Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
Landyn Cool, Cadyn Mys and Elijah Carper had come-from-behind pins against the Vikings while Jordan Nelson and Gavyn Nelson showed improvement.
