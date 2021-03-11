CADILLAC — That's three more wins.
Cadillac continued to wrestle well down the stretch as it went 3-0 in a quad match it hosted Wednesday.
The Vikings beat Benzie Central 45-31; beat Tawas 66-18; and beat Manton 60-20.
"We came to wrestle tonight and it showed," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. "We won tough matches and it felt good to get three more wins."
Cavin Hoffert (112 pounds), Felton Knight (135), Noah Helsel (160) and Caden Dittrich (215) paced the Vikings with three wins apiece while Matteo Letezio (119), Kevin Sampson (152), Chris Reinhold (189) and Seth Dilley (285) each picked up a pair of wins.
Cadillac wraps up the regular season in a quad Saturday at Ludington.
Manton also beat Tawas 60-18 and lost to Benzie Central 60-12.
"We had to wrestle a couple of really good teams," Manton coach Chad Weston said. "It was for us to wrestle that competition. We wrestled well but Cadillac and Benzie just wrestled better than us tonight."
Scoring two wins for the Rangers were Ely Hoyt (125), Elijah Cunningham (140/145), Ben Paddock (171) and Steven Nieuwenhuis (215).
Winning a match apiece were Chloe Colton (112), Nolan Winsett (119), Natalee Kibbee (130), Alex Wilds (140), Corbin Colton (145), Reanna Sparks (145), Kavin Weinrick (160), Davin Mullin (171) and James Little (189).
Bucks go 3-0
EVART — Pine River went 3-0 in a quad at Evart.
The Bucks beat the host Wildcats 57-14; beat Mancelona 54-27; and beat Montabella 72-12.
"We had some extra kids in the lineup with some kids out," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "They did a nice job. We bumped some kids up and they wrestled really well.
"We're picking up a lot of bonus points right now and that will be a big deal for us if we want to make a post-season run."
Jordan Nelson avenged an early-season loss while Cadyn Mys went 3-0 and Ben Lockhart had a good night, Martin added.
Pine River hosts a Division 4 Team District on March 17.
Coyotes go 2-1
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City went 2-1 in a quad at Big Rapids.
The Coyotes beat Grant 33-28; beat the host Cardinals 38-18; and lost to Fremont 54-23.
Going 3-0 for Reed City were Elijah Lentz (125), Bryson Hughes (171) and Eli Johnson (189) while Anakin Andrus (119) and Chad Landis (160) each went 2-1.
Mason Johnson (130), Izaiah Lentz (135), Aaron Boucher (145) and Noah Morgan (215) each won matches.
Reed City (15-5 overall, 4-3 CSAA Gold) is at Beaverton on Saturday.
