CADILLAC — The end is now in sight.
Cadillac started its final week of regular-season competition by going to 2-1 in a wrestling quad it hosted Saturday.
The Vikings lost to Kingsley 67-12; beat Big Rapids 61-18; and beat Grayling 52-30.
"Kingsley was top eight in the state last year and I knew they would be even tougher this year," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. "I thought we put up a good battle with them and we pulled out two more team wins.
"I am happy with the progress the team is making as the regular eason wraps up this week."
Felton Knight (135 pounds) paced Cadillac with three wins while Colby Kehl (140), Carter Lewis (145), Kevin Sampson (152), Noah Helsel (160), Chris Reinhold (189) and Caden Dittrich (215) all picked up a pair of wins.
The Vikings host another quad on Wednesday.
Evart goes 3-0
TRAVERSE CITY — Evart got back in action, winning three matches in a quad Saturday at Traverse City West.
The Wildcats beat Farwell 28-12; beat Onaway 33-24 and beat the host Titans 36-12.
"It was very nice to be back on the mat and pick up three team wins with a shorthanded team," Evart coach Ben Bryant said. "The giys had a great week of practice and it showed as we won 80 percent of our head-to-head matches today."
Going 3-0 for Evart were Cole Hopkins, Reese Ransom, LJ Clark, Ryley Ransom and Darren Gostlin.
Kamrin Grein and Michael Lodholtz also picked up key wins, as well.
Evart hosts quads on Wednesday and Saturday to wrap up the regular season this week.
