REED CITY — Their learning curve might resemble a vertical line.
It just might be that steep.
Cadillac is in its first year as a varsity wrestling program and has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic thrown in to slow the learning process.
That's a lot to handle.
Still, Cadillac got its season rolling as it went 1-2 in a quad at Reed City on Saturday.
The Vikings beat Evart 45-30, tied the Coyotes 42-42 but lost on criteria after a wrestler was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and lost to Central Montcalm 42-41.
Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert was pleased with how things went on the first day of competition.
"I am proud of the kids for doing how they did with how little time we had," he said. "We were definitely rusty."
The Vikings competed in a limited schedule last year as a club program and were all set to be rolling this winter but, like everything else, the pandemic put a halt to any preparations.
"The first meet of the season is typically rusty but especially when you only have one week of actual contact practice," Hoffert said. "Typically, we have a month before our first meet but we were trying to be ready in one week.
"We aren't able to fine-tune anything."
Hoffert had his team doing outdoor conditioning in late December and early January when indoor practices weren't allowed. Once they were able to start back on the mat on Jan. 16, the contact was still non-existent.
That led to quite a bit of creativity.
"It was a lot of shadow wrestling, stance and motion, and we formed quite a few pool noodle dummies," Hoffert said. "We used to those to replicate an opponent as much as possible."
With contact practices now allowed because wrestling is doing COVID-19 antigen testing on match days, Hoffert said it's all about getting better as the team heads toward mid-March and the Division 2 state tournaments.
"I want to see improvement," Hoffert said. "My core mentality is perfect the basics. Fancy moves don't win a lot of matches so that's how we'll learn.
"We're a young team. We'll rely on work ethic, hard work and conditioning."
Against Evart, Seth Dilley (285 pounds), Matteo Letizeo (119) and Colby Kehl (145) picked up victories. Jackie Corn (103), Cavin Hoffert (112), Keegan Gonzalez (125), Kaitlyn Johnston (140) and Kevin Sampson (152) won by void.
Against Reed City, Dilley and Kehl won matches while Hoffert and Letizeo won by void.
Against Central Montcalm, Kehl won 22-7 by technical fall at 145, Carte Lewis won by pin at 160, Jacob Brooks by pin at 171 and Justin Paszkowski by fall at 189.
Reed City also beat Evart 36-28 and tied Central Montcalm 36-36 before falling on the seventh tiebreak criteria.
"Two and one on opening day...I'll take it," Reed City coach Roger Steig said. "These were four evenly-matched teams as you can see by the scores."
Going 3-0 for the Coyotes were Carter Johnson at 103, Elijah Lentz at 125, Eli Johnson at 189 and Bryson Hughes at 215. Izaiah Lentz and Aaron Boucher were each 2-1 while Mason Johnson and Chad Landis also picked up wins.
Going unbeaten for Evart were Cole Hopkins, Reese Ransom, Darren Gostlin and LJ Clark. Sam Bailey also went 2-1.
Bucks go 2-1
SCOTTVILLE — Pine River went 2-1 in a quad at Mason County Central.
The Bucks beat the host Spartans 57-15, beat Muskegon Catholic 66-12 and lost to Chippewa Hills 45-27.
"It was great to be back on the mat," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "The fact that we only had five contact practices to get ready was evident and we were a little rusty in spots.
"Overall, I was very happy with our team effort and the energy we had coming off the bench."
Martin commended the wrestling of Andrew Stevens, Phil Rigling and freshman Ryder Holmes.
Going unbeaten for Pine River (2-0 or 3-0) were Stevens, Gavyn Nelson, Cayden Mys, Ben Lockhart and Holmes.
Manton goes 1-2
GLADWIN — Manton went 1-2 to open its season at a quad in Gladwin.
The Rangers lost to Midland 72-12, lost to the host Flying G's 58-15 and beat Tawas 54-12.
"We wrestled hard all day against three tough teams and we were the only Division 4 school there," Manton coach Chad Weston said. "We have a lot to build off of.
"We have a very young but very strong and competitive team."
Corbin Colton, Natalee Kibbe, Ben Paddock, TJ Sigler and Alex Wilds each won two matches while Chloe Colton, Ely Hoyt, Elijah Cunningham, Davin Mullien and Mikayla Gowell each won a match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.