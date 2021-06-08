LEROY — When Pine River girls track coach Trevor Holmes first approached Sydney Edstrom about competing in the 400-meter dash a few years ago, Sydney’s first reaction was, “thanks but not sure that’s for me.‘
She had been strictly a sprinter to that point and wasn't too enthusiastic about taking on the challenging 400, which track athletes everywhere know can be a very taxing race.
Coach Holmes was persuasive, however, and Edstrom soon realized that her coach wasn’t crazy after all. Edstrom, it turned out, was well-suited to the event and grew not just to like the 400-meter distance a lot but to perform well in it.
Two years ago at the MHSAA Division 3 state track meet, Edstrom and her teammates Kendra Montague, Grace Beebe and Abby Dennis set a school record in the 1600 relay (4:10.54), coming in ninth place overall. And it was Edstrom who recorded the fastest 400-meter split in that event at the state meet.
Fast-forward two years. Edstrom earned her personal-best time in the 400 dash (1:04.06) individually during her senior season with the Bucks this spring and teamed with fellow senior Montague and a pair of sophomores, Lynnesia Belvin and Ellie Ringling, to pretty much dominate the area meets in both the 800- and 1600-meter relays. The Buck foursome also fared well when it counted the most, earning a berth in the state meet in both the 1600 relay (4:18.17), and the 800 relay (1:50.62) in the D3 regional meet at Benzie Central.
This past Saturday in the D3 state meet at Jenison, the Bucks’ foursome earned All-State honors in the 800 relay with their eighth-place time (1:51.30) while battling not only the elite teams from around the state but the strength-sapping heat as well, and the four girls also earned a respectable 13th overall in the 1600 relay (1:51.30).
Edstrom’s credentials in the middle-distance races spoke loudly enough this season for her to receive an invitation from Ferris State women’s track coach Jared Kelsh to join the Bulldog program. On Thursday, June 3, Edstrom made it official, signing her letter-of-intent flanked by her parents James and Sandy with coach Holmes and her teammates looking on. The outdoor signing was appropriately staged at the Pine River track, the site of many of Edstrom’s achievements during her Buck career and the place where she has invested gallons of sweat since her freshman year.
“I’m really excited about getting to run for Ferris, it’s not something that was even on my radar before this year,‘ Edstrom said.
“I was planning on going to Ferris anyway and Coach (Holmes) brought up the idea of me running there too. He was always encouraging me to run in college and told me he would contact the Ferris coach on my behalf. I thought it couldn’t hurt to try so why not?‘
Coach Kelsh liked what he saw of Edstrom, particularly as a competitor in the 400 dash, and so a meeting was arranged.
“When we talked, he was super nice and told me he was interested in having me come and run for the team and I was very excited about the opportunity,‘ Edstrom said. “He told me he was recruiting me to run the 400 and that sounded good to me to be able to focus on just one event.‘
Edstrom thanked Coach Holmes, who had the foresight to place her in the 400 dash even though she was initially reluctant.
“The first time I ran the 400 in a meet I had a time of 1:11 and nearly died at the finish,‘ she said with a chuckle. “But things got better after that.‘
Holmes, who had viewed Edstrom as college material in the middle distance events since she was a sophomore and encouraged her along those lines frequently, is also excited to see her have the chance to run for Ferris and believes she will be an asset not just as a runner but as a member of the Bulldog team.
“Sydney has been a very positive presence on our team and a true leader who brings out the best in her teammates,‘ Holmes said. “Ferris is getting someone who will always put the team ahead of herself and always shows up with a positive attitude and a strong passion for running and competing. We’re all gonna miss her greatly at Pine River but we’re happy to see her take this next step.‘
Edstrom is leaving Pine River with an extra bounce in her step after she and her 800 relay teammates Montague, Rigling and Belvin earned All-State honors with their eighth-place finish on Saturday.
“It’s the first time anyone from the Pine River girls has won All-State in more than a decade so it’s a really, really cool feeling,‘ she said. “I’m really happy to experience that with Kendra, Ellie and Lynn. We had such a great time running together this year.
“It’s been a great season all the way around just finally being able to compete again in track after what happened last year with the pandemic and to go out on a positive note like that is just so awesome.‘
Edstrom plans to major in digital marketing at Ferris.
