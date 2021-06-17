PR's Montague to run for Cornerstone

LEROY – When Pine River’s strong-striding senior sprinter Kendra Montague was in the process of deciding which college to attend and continue her track career, it was an invitation from a teammate that helped to decide the matter.
Fellow senior and fellow Pine River track standout Logan Churchill had already committed to Cornerstone University to compete in the middle-distance and distance events for the men’s track team. He suggested that Kendra check out the school also and so she did.
With happy results.
Montague, a three-time state qualifier individually as a sprinter and a multiple state qualifier in the 800-meter and 1600-meter relays for the Bucks, visited the Cornerstone campus with her family in early April. Once she made her visit, Montague knew she didn’t need to look any further.
“When my friend Logan told me I should check out Cornerstone, I went to the campus and just loved everything about it,‘ she explained.
“I liked the location of it and the simplicity of it. I toured other campuses that were big and busy and this one seemed like the perfect fit. I knew before I left that day this was where I wanted to go.‘
Kendra also liked her conversations with Cornerstone coaches Andy Wright and Jason Schalk. The coaches were open to Kendra trying out the hurdles, for one thing, something she had always wanted to do for Pine River but wasn’t able to because she was far too valuable in sprints and relays. She will continue to compete in her signature event, the 200-meter dash, at Cornerstone and possibly compete in the relays as well depending on where and how she is needed.
Another strong selling point for Cornerstone from Kendra’s perspective was the opportunity to enroll in an academic program that will not only prepare her to be a social worker but enable her to earn her master’s degree there.
“Once I went there and visited the campus and talked with the coaches and saw all the school had to offer academically, I knew in my heart I could make this work,‘ she said.
Kendra signed her letter-of-intent to run for Cornerstone a few weeks ago during an outdoor ceremony at the Pine River track flanked by her parents Heather and Robert with Bucks coach Trevor Holmes and Cornerstone coach Schalk both looking on along with friends and teammates, including her future Cornerstone teammate Churchill.
“I’m super excited about going there,‘ she said.
Kendra was also excited about having the opportunity to run this year for Pine River after missing all her junior season because of the pandemic. Two years ago as a sophomore, Kendra had teamed with fellow sophomore Sydney Edstrom, Grace Beebe and Abigail Dennis to set the school record in the 1600 relay (4:10.54) and finish ninth overall at state and qualified individually in both the 100 dash and the 200 dash. So missing her junior season in track was naturally very tough for Kendra but she used it as a motivator for her senior season this spring.
“My feeling coming in was I have the chance now to redeem the time that was lost last year,‘ she said. “I can prove myself and run better times in my events.‘
And as it turned out, Montague did a whole lot of proving and redeeming during her senior season with the Bucks.
She reached personal-best times of 13.06 seconds in the 100 dash and 27.3 seconds in the 200 dash during the season and qualified individually again for the state meet in the 200 with her second-place finish in the regional meet at Benzie Central. She also teamed again with reliable relay partner Edstrom and with sophomores Lynnesia Belvin and Ellie Rigling to qualify for the state meet again in both the 800 relay (1:50.62) and the 1600 relay (4:18.17). To cap it all off under the blazing sun in the MHSAA Division 3 state meet on June 5 at Jenison High School, she and the other member of the relay crew earned All-State honors with an eighth-place finish in the 800 relay (1:51.30).
“Getting All-State was such an awesome feeling,‘ she said. “I was super excited to run that day with the girls in the 4x2 because that was our best event all year. We were hoping to break the school record and didn’t quite get there but to make All-State was just incredible. I was happy for Sydney and me to do this as seniors but also for Ellie and Lynn because it sets the bar high for them coming back. It shows them what they can do.‘
Pine River girls coach Holmes is looking forward to Montague showing Cornerstone what she can do to help the track team there.
“Cornerstone is getting a very driven athlete who is gonna work hard to achieve her goals,‘ Holmes said. “Kendra is someone who can run any sprint relay or event for them. She’ll make an instant impact for the team with her positivity and athletic performances.‘
