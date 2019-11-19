LAKE CITY — The following are recent arraignments, pleas and sentences in the 28th Circuit Court of Missaukee County.
Mark Anthony Peterson, 58, of Falmouth, pleaded guilty to operating with a high BAC. An open intoxicant in the vehicle charge was dropped. The charges stemmed from an incident in August in Enterprise Township. Sentencing agreement notes indicated sobriety court was recommended but was not feasible. Bond was continued and Peterson was ordered onto a DOC/Soberlink tether. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Leslie Robert-Ronald Robinson, 37, Tustin, of was sentenced to 365 days after pleading no contest to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Robinson was also ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. The charge stemmed from an incident in Richland Township in June.
Dillin Justin-J Richards, 23, was sentenced to 38 days with 38 days credited and 18 months probation after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted police officer assault, resisting or obstructing. He was also ordered to pay $675 in fines and fees. Higher charges were dropped. The charges stemmed from an incident in Caldwell Township in August.
Jeremy Jordon Winters, 28, of Lake City, was sentenced to 30 days with two credited after pleading guilty to third degree child abuse. Winters was also sentenced to 24 months probation on a tether. He will receive work release. Winters was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees. Winters was accused of medical neglect over a year-long period.
Brian Alan Douglas, 33, of Rose City, was sentenced to 330 days with 241 credited in a probation violation case. Probation will be extended six months. The original conviction was for breaking and entering.
Jack Perry Park, 40 of Lake City, was sentenced to 330 days with 150 credited and given a 12 month probation extension in a probation violation case. Park was originally convicted in a police officer assault, restricting or obstructing case.
John Charles McCullough, 59, of Traverse City, was sentenced to 365 days with 145 credited and 36 months probation after pleading no contest to operating while intoxicated. Other charges were dropped. The charges stemmed from an incident in June in Aetna Township.
Shaun Robert Salminem, 37, of Ionia, pleaded guilty to fleeing a police officer, third degree and operating while intoxicated. Other charges were dropped. The charged stemmed from an incident in September in Aetna Township. Sentencing notes indicate Salminem has been recommended to a rehab program and that his sentence should be toward the lower ended of the guidelines. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Shea Moneek Griffus-Blanchard, 36, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to assault and battery and assaulting, restricting or obstructing a police officer. Related charges, including drunk and disorderly, were dropped. Bond was continued on the condition that she not use alcohol or drugs and is subject to random testing. The charges against her stem from an incident in Enterprise Township in July.
Allison Louise Smith, 31, of Marion, pleaded guilty to controlled substance possession during an arraignment for charges that she’d possessed controlled substances on school or library property. The charges stemmed from an incident in McBain in September. Smith will be sentenced at a later date.
Samuel Logan Starts, 25, of Lake City, pleaded no contest to attempted strangulation during an arraignment for assault and domestic violence charges, which were dropped. Notes in the file indicate the sentence, which will happen at a later date, will be capped at one year. The charges stemmed from an incident in Lake Township in September.
Samantha Faye Pierce, 34, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and operating while visibly impaired while being arraigned on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of meth and allowing a suspended person to operate, which were dropped. The charges stemmed from an incident in Forest Township in October.
