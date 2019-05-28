CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of May 13:
• Dennis Michael Ditchen, 37, of Manton, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with four days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Work release is permitted if compliant with jail rules.
• Benjamin Dale Truax, 38, of Cadillac, stood mute to a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 at the Admiral’s Gas station for his connection with an incident occurring between the dates of Nov. 11-Nov. 18 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Michael Joseph Franklin, 29, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on April 13 in Wexford Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Christian J. Corrigan, 24, of Cadillac, stood mute to a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Haring Township. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Sean Wayne Puffer, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between 2-5 years in prison with 158 days credited for a no contest plea to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and 158 days in jail with 158 days credited for a no contest plea to aggravated domestic violence. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $248 in fines and fees.
• Michael James Tamialis, 44, of Cadillac, stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a baseball bat, and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on April 19 in Cadillac. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Justin James Reynolds, 28, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to possession of Buprenorphine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Brandon Lee Hoover, 32, of Mecosta, was sentenced to 240 days in jail with 73 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine, possession of non-narcotics and carrying a concealed weapon in March 2018. The violation occurred when he used methamphetamine, court records indicate.
• Kelly Sue MacDonald, 41, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 44 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of Clobazam. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. She also was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 78 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of analogues. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Patrick Lynn Helmboldt Jr, 37, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 75 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and 24 months probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.