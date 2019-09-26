LAKE CITY — The following are recent sentences, arraignments and judgments in the 28th Circuit Court of Missaukee County.
• Raymond Donald Hooker Jr., 40, of Lake City, pleaded no contest to larceny in a building during an arraignment and scheduling conference. He was also accused of weapons and habitual charges but those were dismissed. The charges against Hooker stem from an incident in February in Lake Township. Hooker was accused of stealing a handgun. He will be sentenced at a later date.
• Daniel Ray Frye, 30, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer as well as a habitual offender charge. Additional resisting arrest charges and a malicious destruction of fire or police property charge were dismissed. Sentencing agreement notes say that Frye will pay $1,039.40 in restitution and his sentence will be capped at 365 days; however, Frye will be sentenced at a later date. The charges against him stem from an incident in July in Pioneer Township.
• Stacey Lyn Yauch, 60, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of a schedule one drug during an arraignment. A possession of meth or ecstasy charge was dropped. Yauch was accused of possessing methamphetamine in August. She will be sentenced at a later date.
• Anthony Warren Aiello, 26, of Boon, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault and battery. A charge that he had committed assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation was dismissed. Aiello was accused of assaulting by strangulation or suffocation a woman in Aetna Township in February. He will be sentenced at a later date.
• Brookelle Lee Richards, 24, of Boon, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the same case as Aiello. An assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation charge was dismissed. Aiello and Richards were accused of strangling a woman during a child custody dispute. Richards will be sentenced at a later date.
• Carrie Mae McNaughton, 42, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, a third offense. Sentencing agreement notes indicate there will be no new charges against her and there will be a one-year delay in her sentence with a reduction to a second offense if she is successful on probation.
• Sheri Ann Vandenbos, 47, of Falmouth, was sentenced to 30 days with 4 days credited after pleading guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon. The sentence will be held at abeyance, as Vandenbos was also sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim. She was also ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees. She was accused of assaulting a man in Butterfield Township in May. Two other assault and a domestic violence charges were dismissed.
• Joseph Adam Trott, 39, of Lake City, was sentenced to 180 days with 55 credited and 24 months probation after pleading no contest to attempted assault with a weapon. Trott must also pay $4,832.49 in fines, fees and restitution. Trott was accused of assaulting a resident or former resident of his home with a knife in July in Forest Township.
