LAKE CITY — The following are recent arraignments, pleas or sentences in the 28th Circuit Court of Missaukee County.
• Leslie Robert-Ronald Robinson, 37, of Manton, pleaded no contest to unlawful use of a motor vehicle for unlawful driving away. The driving away charge was dismissed. The charge stemmed from an incident in Richland Township in June. Robinson will be sentenced at a later date.
• Jessica Ann Douglas, 29, of Hale, was sentenced to 270 days with 81 days credited for a probation violation after previously pleading guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent.
• Carrie Mae McNaughton, 42, was sentenced to 12 months probation and a delayed sentence of one year after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated, a third offense. At the end of the year, the conviction could be converted to a second offense. McNaughton was also ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees.
• Brookelle Lee Richards, 24, of Boon, was sentenced to one day with one day credited after pleading guilty to aggravated assault. Another assault charge was dismissed. The charges against Richards stemmed from an incident in February in Aetna Township. She was also ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees.
• Stacey Lyn Yauch, 50, of Lake City, was sentenced to 75 days with 37 credited and 24 months probation after pleading guilty to controlled substance possession of less than 25 grams. Yauch was also ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees. Yauch’s driver’s license will also be suspended for 60 days and restricted for 305 days. A possession of meth charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from an incident in Lake City in August.
• James Russell Welch, 38, of Mount Morris, was sentenced to three days with three days credited and 12 months probation after pleading guilty to failure to pay child support. Welch’s file indicated he owed more than $53,000 as of Dec. 2, 2016.
• Raymond Donald Hooker, Jr., 40, of Lake City, was sentenced to 300 days with 80 credited and 24 months probation after pleading no contest to larceny in a building. Hooker was also ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees. The charges stemmed from an incident in Lake Township in February.
• Anthony Warren Aiello, 37, of Lake City, was sentenced to one day with one day credited and 18 months probation after pleading no contest to assault and battery. Another assault charge was dismissed. Aiello’s co-defendant is Brookelle Richards. The charges against the pair stemmed from an incident in February in Aetna Township. Aiello was also ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.