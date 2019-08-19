LAKE CITY — The following are recent judgments in the 84th District Court of Missaukee County.
Ashley Nicole Harris, 34, of Lake City was fined $275 after pleading guilty to dog stray.
Heather Marie Brocklehurst, 46, of Lake City was fined $275 after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace.
Trey David Greenman, 31, of Lake City was fined $225 after pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate.
Jeffrey Alan Debeau, 34, of Muskegon was fined $225 after pleading guilty to operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license or allowing such a person to operate.
Maddie Nicole Cummer, 19, of Fife Lake was fined $225 after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene with property damage.
Jeremy Allan Bartholomew, 47, of Lake City was fined $225 after pleading guilty to dog stray or at large.
Edward Harvey Chase, 33, of McBain was fined $225 after pleading guilty to open intoxicants in the vehicle.
Kim David Crist, 64, of Naples, Florida was fined $725 after pleading guilty to operating while visibly impaired.
Tiffany Anne-Marie Crawford, 28, of Flint was sentenced to time served (14 days), six months probation and fined $575 after pleading guilty to lying to a peace officer.
John Charles Hutchinson, 45, of Lake City was sentenced to time served (7 days), six months probation and fined $675 after pleading guilty to operating while visibly impaired.
Marguerite Louise Campbell, 53, of Lake City was sentenced to six months probation and fined $575 after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Philip Justin Stubli, 37, of Wyoming was fined $275 after pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate.
Tonia Marie Haveman, 39, of Lake City was fined $225 after pleading guilty to operating without a license or with multiple licenses.
Jay Alan Koolstra, 42, of Lake City was sentenced to four months probation and fined $325 after pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed minor to operate.
Andrew Scott Sluiter, 25, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days with 11 credited and ordered to pay $125 after a jury found him guilty of domestic violence, a second offense.
Daniel Ray Frye, 30, of Lake City was sentenced to 30 days with 24 credited and ordered to pay $125 after pleading guilty to attempted assault or resisting an officer.
Jarred James Parker, 20, of Lake City was fined $475 after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of trees, shrubs or turf.
Scott Robert Wilton, 49, of Lake City was sentenced to six months probation and fined $715 after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property, more than $200.
Darin Duane Kearns, 54, of Cadillac was fined $175 after pleading guilty to fishing without a license.
Anthony John Couch, 20, of McBain was fined $225 after pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate.
Todd Allan Morley, 45, of Lake City was twice fined $225 after pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate.
Amy Lynn Burgess, 38, of Cadillac was sentenced to four months probation and ordered to pay $575 after pleading guilty to two counts of assault or assault and battery.
Michael Wayne Bergquist, 37, of McBain was sentenced to eight days with 25 credited, 12 months probation and ordered to pay $825 after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic violence.
Isaac Raymond Mason, 20, of Lake City was sentenced to four months probation and ordered to pay $425 after pleading guilty to two motor vehicle charges and controlled substance- use of an analogue.
Robert Duane Tallman, 61, of Lake City was sentenced to 45 days with 21 credited, six months probation and ordered to pay $575 after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Robert Charles Bouvy, 39, of Manton was fined $225 after pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate.
Jessica Marie Park, 38, of Lake City was sentenced to six months probation and fined $975 after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
William James Gray, 73, of Lake City was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay $975 after a jury found him guilty of operating while intoxicated.
Gary Allan Hagstrom, 42, of Cadillac was fined $425 after pleading guilty to retail fraud - third degree.
Theresa Lynn Gunnerson, 60, of Lake City was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay $375 after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Daniel Paul Marcoux, 41, of Houghton Lake was fined $325 after pleading guilty to improper operation of an ORV.
Anthony John Hauser, 31, of Lake City was fined $225 after pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate.
Dusten Ray Cruz, 32, of Lansing was fined $225 after pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate.
Christopher Milosh Divich, 34, of Lake City was fined $225 after pleading guilty to open intoxicants in a vehicle.
Austin Charles Edwards, 20, of Marion was fined $325 after pleading guilty to trespass.
