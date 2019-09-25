LAKE CITY — The following are recent judgments in the 84th District Court of Missaukee County,
• Logan Tyler Nielsen, 24, of Burlingame, California was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay $675 after pleading guilty to operating while visibly impaired.
• Aaron Michael Schut, 37, of McBain, was ordered to pay $225 after pleading guilty to failing to stop at the scene of property damage.
• Kasandra Jo Redmond, 32, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $275 after pleading guilty to trespass.
• Timothy Roy Murphy II, 26, of Royal Oak, was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay $675 after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
• Andrea Marie Hower, 42, of Lake City, was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay $775 after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
• Walker James Herrick, 18, of Lake City, was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $575 after pleading guilty to assault or assault and battery.
• Averom James Dezeeuw, 21, of McBain, was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay $675 after pleading guilty to operating while visibly impaired.
• Justin Robert Shiels, 25, of Haslett, was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $925 after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
• Bradley Scott Davis, 33, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $225 after pleading guilty to dog stray or at large.
