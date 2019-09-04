LAKE CITY — The following are recent pleas and sentences in the 28th Circuit Court of Missaukee County.
Dusty Charles-Jerome Hatt, 31, of Lake City was sentenced to 90 days with 67 days credited and 24 months probation. He pleaded no contest to assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and to reckless or negligent use of a firearm. A second officer assault and an assault with a dangerous weapon charge were dismissed. The charges against Hatt stemmed from an incident in Norwich Township in April on Moorestown Road. Hatt was granted work release and was also ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and fees.
Lyle David Vanderwal, 32, of Lake City was sentenced to 210 days with 156 days credited and 24 months of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer. Another assaulting and officer charge was dismissed, as were a disorderly person and habitual offender charge. The charges stemmed from an incident in West Branch Township in March. Vanderwal was also ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
Rebecca Ann McKee, 25, of Roscommon was sentenced to time-served (two days with two days credited) and 12 months probation after pleading guilty to interfering with electronic communication. A second interference charge and an assault or assault and battery charge were dismissed. The charges against her stemmed from an incident in Caldwell Township in February. She was also sentenced to $1,158 in fines and fees.
Samantha Kai Wilson, 20, of Merritt, was sentenced to 270 days with 74 credited and 24 months probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A second possession and an habitual offender charge were dismissed. The charges stemmed from an incident in Lake City in March. Wilson was also ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
Christopher Lee West, 20, of Lake City, was sentenced to time served (307 days) and ordered to pay a $266 assessment after pleading no contest to assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer and possessing contraband in jail. Another officer assault charge and a possession of methamphetamine charge were dismissed. The charges stem from an incident in Forest Township in October 2018. In another case, West was sentenced to time served (276 days) and ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees after pleading no contest to another officer assault charge. A jail escape charge was dropped. The charges stem from an incident at the jail in Lake City in November 2018.
Sheri Ann Vandenbos, 1947, of Falmouth pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon. Two counts of assault and do a domestic violence charge were dropped. The charges stemmed from an incident in May in Butterfield Township. Vandenbos will be sentenced at a later date.
Joseph Adam Trott, 38, of Lake City pleaded no contests to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon. During the arraignment and scheduling contest in which Trott made his plea, an assault and a domestic violence charge were dropped. The charges stemmed from an incident in Forest Township in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.