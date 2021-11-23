Runners find motivation from a lot of different sources.
Even in the dog days of summer when miles of hot pavement is just about the last thing you want to do.
Yet, when you lose a whole season to something completely out of your control, the chance to compete at a high level is all that more special.
Klaudia O’Malley put herself on that high level Saturday morning.
The Grand Valley State University sophomore and McBain native took second in the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships in St. Leo, Florida.
She finished the 6K course in 20:26.9, a personal best.
Junior teammate Hannah Becker took first at 20:22 and the Lakers were national runner-up as a team with 79 points. Adams State (Alamosa, Colorado) won the title with 59 points.
O’Malley took 24th at nationals as a true freshman in 2019 and then, like everyone else, lost the 2020 XC season after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chance to run on a national level again was special for O’Malley.
“Not being able to run cross last year was disappointing but it gave us more momentum for this year,” O’Malley said.
“We were more hyped for this season. We knew we had a really good chance of winning a national title and that made us work hard throughout the summer.”
Going into the championships, O’Malley’s goal was to be in the top seven. As the race unfolded, she had the chance for even more.
“We knew it would be hard to win as a team because (Adams State) is so good,” she said.
“We got out pretty well and I didn’t want to go in the lead pack right away. Our coach told us to stay up front but not too far out.”
At the 1.3K mark, Becker and O’Malley were in the mid-30s. By the 3K mark, they were ninth and 10th, respectively.
“Around the 4K, we took the lead and then after that, we just worked together and pushed our lead,” O’Malley said. “Hannah went off a little bit and me and the Queens (N.C) girl (Fatima Alanis) were neck-and-neck.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it to the finish line because my arms and legs felt really heavy. Our coach yelled that there were two minutes left and I just grinded it out. I just tried to hold my lead and I did.”
O’Malley finished two seconds ahead of Alanis and, after she had a chance to catch her breath, it hit her what she and Becker had done.
“It was a really tough course and super hilly,” O’Malley said. “Right when Hannah crossed the finish line, I knew we’d be 1-2. After I caught my breath, our teammates were all around us and that’s when it kind of hit me. I knew I could do it but you never really expect it to happen.
“It was a pretty awesome experience.”
The 20:26 finish was a personal best for O’Malley by 11 seconds.
With cross country wrapped up, the focus quickly shifts to the indoor track and field season. Grand Valley hosts its Holiday Open on Dec. 3 and then doesn’t resume competition until Jan. 15.
O’Malley said she plans on doing the 3,000-meter run on Dec. 3 to get in a qualifying time for NCAA Division II Indoor Nationals before the holiday break. She took third in the mile at Indoor Nationals last year and the Lakers are the defending champions.
“My goal is improving from last year in the mile and it would be nice to win it,” O’Malley said. “My goal for the 3K is to be All-American and win the title again as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.