MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian celebrated its seniors in style.
And its standout junior made it even more special with a milestone goal.
The Comets beat Tawas 5-0 in an NMSL contest on senior night to keep the pressure on Cheboygan atop the league standings as the regular season winds down.
Meanwhile, standout junior Jada VanNoord was close to a milestone goal — her 100th — but she didn’t know it.
“The whole team knew Jada needed one more goal to get to 100 but Jada did not so there was a nervous excitement for all of us until she scored and then we could all relax and just play soccer,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
Paige Ebels opened the scoring for NMC in the 26th minute off an assist from Jada VanNoord before she hit the milestone goal a minute later off an assist from Ebels to make it 2-0.
“I think Paige and Jada were able to control the middle of the field and that set the tone for how well our offense attacked tonight,” Jen VanNoord said. “It was an exceptional night of soccer for us with the celebration of our seniors and Jada scoring her 100th goal.
“I am so thankful for the leadership of Alaina Rozeveld, Mabel Yount, Paige and Aria Cucinella. We would not be a complete and competitive team without them.”
Kylee Winkle scored in the 31st minute off an assist from Ebels before Makala VanPolen scored in the 39th minute to make it 4-0 at halftime. Jada VanNoord finished the scoring in the 67th minute off an assist from Lia Cucinella.
Harper Tossey recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (13-3 overall, 12-1 NMSL) is at Shepherd on Monday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 4-1 decision to Benzie Central.
Regan Farmer got the Patriots on the board in the second half off an assist from Lilly Bigger but could get no closer.
“Benzie played a physical game and we could not put things together well for the first half of the game,” Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. “In the second half, we started winning more free balls and pressuring their defense but Benzie put the ball in the net when it counted while we struggled to finish the ball.”
Brenna Silvers made 13 saves in goal for Heritage Christian.
The Patriots (0-4-2) are at Chippewa Hills on Monday.
MARION — Marion clinched the West Michigan D League softball title by sweeping Mesick 10-0 and 17-3.
Georgia Meyer and Harley Bear hit back-to-back home runs in the opener to pace the Eagles’ offensive attack while Meyer got the win, allowing just one hit while striking out nine.
Meyer started game two before Bear finished it, striking out eight of the 12 batters she faced. Meyer hit another home run in the game.
Marion (21-1) is at Mason County Eastern today.
MANTON — Manton and Kingsley each shot a 149 in a dual match at Emerald Vale Golf Course but the Stags won the tiebreaker.
The 149 marks the Rangers’ lowest nine-hole score of the season.
“It was a beautiful night to golf and the kids really played well,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said.
Lincoln Hicks shot a career-best 40 while Connor Garno carded a 48. Fabio Castro and Mateo Powell carded a 51 and 55, respectively.
