HOUGHTON LAKE — Take nothing for granted.
A year ago, they were playing great basketball and had designs on a deep run in the state tournament.
Then the world shut down.
A year later, they know to cherish these moments.
McBain kept its run going as it held off Beaverton 56-50 in an MHSAA Division 3 boys basketball regional championship game Thursday at Houghton Lake High School.
The Ramblers (16-0 overall) advance to face Iron Mountain (17-0) in a state quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Lake City. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
The Mountaineers beat Oscoda 63-52.
McBain went from not being on the floor for about two weeks late in the regular season due to a COVID-19 surge in the school and community to claiming another regional title and maybe more.
Add in last March's shutdown and it's been an interesting year.
"Getting canceled last year really sucked and we were hungry," McBain senior Kaiden McGillis said. "We were playing so well last year and it was heartbreaking to get the season season canceled on us.
"We came into this year just wanting to play and we're here now. It's been a ride…that's for sure."
McGillis admitted he was nervous when the Ramblers didn't get to finish the regular season.
"I was scared, honestly," he said. "I was really hoping that we were going to be able to play our district and not be disqualified. It was scary for a minute there."
Fellow senior Mason Heuker was a little more confident things would work out.
"It's been a roller coaster," he said. "From being shut down the last week of the regular season, to come back and have everything we've worked for for a lot of years come, it's good to finally see it come to fruition a little bit."
While McBain's roster is loaded with seniors, the Ramblers are a little short on experience when it comes to being this deep in the state tournament.
Veteran coach Bruce Koopman those wars pay off the higher you go up the ladder.
"Anytime we make a run, the year before we maybe chisel out a little bit of a spot where we get to a regional final or something and we can say we understand what this is all about," he said. "This is really kind of new territory for them because we only played on district game last year and then we were done."
That said, being able to keep bouncing back means something, too.
"All those things just show character and perseverance."
McBain needed that perseverance late Thursday after nearly blowing Beaverton (17-1) out of the gym in the thir quarter.
The Ramblers did what they wanted in the first half and did it well.
McBain led 20-13 after the first quarter and was up 36-19 at halftime after a pull-up jumper by McGillis just before the buzzer.
"The first half felt great," McGillis said. "Out shots were hitting, our offense was flowing and we were working well as a team."
Beaverton cut the deficit to 44-33 going into the fourth quarter and then kept getting closer.
A 3-pointer by Carson Oldani cut it to 45-39 with 6:05 remaining but Heuker answered with a triple of his own to make it 48-39 with 4:55 left.
The Beavers got within four at 52-38 after a hookshot buy Oldani with 53 seconds remaining and the Ramblers were reeling a little bit.
Some of that was unforced, Koopman said.
"Maybe it was at the end of the third quarter, we had four possessions where we came up empty," he said. "All those led to (their) offense.
"We got it to 20 and I thought we were just about to break their will. Then we got selfish, in my opinion, and took shots that weren't really in our offense. The first half, we did everything we wanted. The second half, we got a little selfish."
Clinging to that four-point lead, McBain got two free throws from Connor Murphy to make it 54-48 with 31.1 seconds left. Beaverton made a shot at the other end but it was waved off for an offensive foul.
Daniel Rodenbaugh sank two free throws at the other end it was back to 56-48, giving McBain the cushion it needed.
Murphy paced the Ramblers with 19 points while McGillis had 15. Heuker scored nine and Rodenbaugh added eight.
Oldani led Beaverton with 22 points.
