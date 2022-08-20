CADILLAC — Rain and inclement weather put a damper on what was otherwise a good day.
Cadillac hosted a quad on its new tennis courts Friday and things went off without a hitch until Mother Nature intervened with thunder, lightning and rain, forcing the event to be canceled around 2:30 p.m.
“Today was an exciting day because we got our first opportunity to play on the new Cadillac High School courts and host three teams” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “It’s a beautiful and functional facility for players and spectators.
“Unfortunately, we had to cancel at 2:30 p.m. because of lightning and rain but we were able to play two rounds of great tennis.”
Henry Schmittdiel, at No. 1 singles, beat Harbor Springs 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 and beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-2.
Davin Brown, at No. 2, beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0 and beat Vicksburg 6-0, 6-2.
Brady Koenig, at No. 3, beat Vicksburg 6-4, 6-1 and beat Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-0.
Matt Erickson, at No. 4, beat Harbor Springs 6-1, 6-4 and beat Mount Pleasant by default.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell, at No. 1 doubles, beat Harbor Springs 6-3, 6-3 and beat Mount Pleasant 6-1, 6-1.
Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson, at No. 2, beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-3.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik, at No. 3, lost to Vicksburg 6-0, 6-3.
Max McCumber and Ben Anderson, at No. 4, beat Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-1 and beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0.
COOPERSVILLE — Cadillac went 2-2-1 to open the season at Coopersville Invitational.
The Vikings beat Muskegon Oakridge 25-22, 25-14; split with Otsego 25-27, 25-17; and lost to Coopersville 25-15, 25-8 in pool play.
They beat Holland Christian 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 in the Gold Division quarterfinals before falling again to the host Broncos 25-17, 25-12 in the semis.
“Overall, it was a decent way to open the season with some good competition,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“We need to work on limiting runs but we had some stretches of good play.
“It was great to pull out the three-set win over Holland Christian after losing the first set to advance to the semifinals. The girls showed a lot of grit.”
Carissa Musta paced Cadillac with 41 kills and 16 blocks while Joslyn Seeley had 29 kills, 18 digs and two aces.
Cassie Jenema dished out 84 assists, 22 digs, five kills and two aces while Makenzie Johns had 15 kills, nine digs, four aces and two blocks.
Macey McKeever recorded 14 digs, four kills and three aces while Emmy Cox had 14 digs, three aces and a kill.
Karsyn Kastl added 15 digs and two aces.
Cadillac hosts its first invitational on Thursday.
BEAL CITY — Lake City went 4-1 and finished as runner-up in the Beal City Invitational.
The Trojans opened with a 25-16, 25-9, 18-25 win over Saginaw Valley Lutheran before beating Merrill 25-8, 25-15, 25-9 and Carson City-Crystal 25-15, 26-16.
Lake City beat Beal City 25-12, 25-17 before falling to Valley Lutheran 25-23, 25-23 in the finals.
“It’s always fun to start the season,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “My girls have been working hard all summer and this is the first season we had the opportunity to start with a tournament.
“The girls played with so much effort and excitement today. There are so many positives we took from this tournament. We just ran out of steam in the finals and made some small errors that we can easily tune up.”
Mackenzie Bisballe led the way with 40 assists, 15 blocks, 20 kills and 14 digs while Emily Urie had seven kills and 20 digs. Hannah Vasicek had eight digs and six kills while Ali Bisballe had 27 kills, five digs and 15 blocks.
Hailey Hamel had six digs; Kaylee Keenan 37 digs; Helen Brown 25 assists; Haylee Parniske 15 digs and 11 kills; Kasey Keenan five kills and six digs; and Caleigh Schneider three kills and two blocks.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s freshman volleyball team went 3-0 in a quad it hosted Friday.
The Vikings beat Traverse City Central 25-19, 25-12; beat Traverse City West 25-20, 25-19; and beat Gaylord 25-10, 25-7.
Leading server for Cadillac was Grace Zuback while top hitters were Ari Bryant and Kaylee Tweedale.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian and Pine River played to a 1-1 tie in a non-conference contest.
The Patriots opened the scoring in the second half when Sebastian Vrieze hit Peyton Shaffer with a pass for a 1-0 lead.
The Bucks tied it with about three minutes remaining Nathan Marks scored.
Both coaches were pleased with their team’s efforts.
“We are just starting to gel as a team and our younger and less experienced players put forth a great effort tonight,” Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said.
Pine River coach David Fisher said his team made strides from its opener on Wednesday.
“We showed a lot of improvement from last game,” he said. “We did a better job passing and getting the ball up the field.”
Daniel Leydet and Brody Swanson each made two saves in goal for Pine River while Peyton Nickel had six saves for the Patriots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.