By Mike Dunn
MANTON – McBain volleyball coach Shawn Murphy was happy with the outcome Tuesday but less-than-pleased with the way his Ramblers made it happen.
McBain took on Johannesburg-Lewiston in an MHSAA Division 3 regional semifinal clash at Manton and prevailed in four sets, 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-15, to advance to the regional championship match this evening against Beaverton, which won in three sets against Traverse City St. Francis in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
The Ramblers were sharp at the service stripe, which was very helpful during the match, especially the fourth set when sophomore Gabby VerBerkmoes was at the line for the final nine points, but Murphy wanted to see more consistency with passing and moving at the nets.
“Our timing was off and we didn’t have much of a flow,‘ he said. “Maybe it was regional jitters but we never seemed to be able to get into the kind of rhythm we wanted and we had too many hitting errors (27). I’m happy we won but we’ll have to play a lot better to have a chance of winning again on Thursday (against Beaverton).‘
The first two sets followed a similar script, with McBain pulling away at the end to gain a 2-0 advantage.
In the opening set, a nice run at the service stripe from junior Emma Schierbeek, including two straight aces, and a pair of kills from junior outside hitter Jersey Scott helped give the Ramblers an 18-8 lead. The Cardinals rallied, however, to trim the lead to 22-15 behind the hitting of Grace Baragrey and the blocking of Tara Madej before McBain pulled away on the strength of consecutive kills from Linde VanderVlucht, a kill from VerBerkmoes, and an ace from Analiese Fredin.
In the second set, McBain generated a 19-10 lead behind the blocking of VanderVlucht and the hitting of VerBerkmoes and Schierbeek but Johannesburg rallied again, trimming the lead to 22-16 before the Ramblers closed out strongly once again behind well-placed tips from Fredin and Schierbeek.
The third set was tied at 10 when Cardinals went on a run to outscore McBain 15-6 the rest of the way and seize a truck load of momentum that also carried into an early 6-0 lead in the fourth set behind the serving of senior Jamie Burke.
Murphy called timeout at that point and reminded the players that they didn’t want this to come down to a winner-take-all fifth set.
McBain responded after that, putting together its best stretch of the match while outscoring the Cardinals 25-9 the rest of the way. Kills from VerBerkmoes and Scott propelled the Rambler rally and back-to-back aces from Schierbeek finally gave the Ramblers a 15-13 lead.
The lead was still a slim 16-15 when VerBerkmoes went to the line for her nine-point run, using her jump serves effectively. She recorded an ace during the final run and the rangy VanderVlucht recorded a kill and a block.
“Gabby showed a lot of poise during that final run,‘ Murphy said. “It was nice to see her come through like that in a big moment in a big game.‘
VanderVlucht (7 kills, 6 blocks) and VerBerkmoes (7 kills, 4 blocks) cast a long shadow up front, combining for 14 kills and 10 blocks in the match. They each were perfect serving as well, with VerBerkmoes hitting all 24 of her attempts with four aces. Fredin finished with 12 assists with two kills and a block and seven digs and she was 11 of 12 from the line with an ace.
The match with Beaverton start at 6 this evening. The winner advances to face either Calumet or Charlevoix in the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Houghton Lake.
