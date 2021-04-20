Ramblers' Boonstra to play for Cornerstone

McBain senior Emma Boonstra signs her letter-of-intent to play softball for Cornerstone University. She is flanked by parents Daryl and Dawn with younger sister Bristol, 8, at left. Standing from left are Cadillac Express coach Ben Lundquist, McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen, assistant coach Lance Taylor, older brother Dylan Boonstra, and Cornerstone head coach Kelsey Kooistra. photo by Mike Dunn