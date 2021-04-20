Ramblers' Boonstra to play for Cornerstone

By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – After Kelsey Kooistra was named the Cornerstone University head softball coach during the winter, she knew one player from northern Michigan she would recruit earnestly was McBain senior infielder Emma Boonstra.
“I got to know Emma and watch her up close during the year-and-a-half I was coaching her at McBain (as the assistant to then-head coach Tricia McGillis),‘ Kooistra explained on Monday morning outside of the McBain High School gym just prior to watching Boonstra officially sign her letter-of-intent.
“I knew she would be a great fit for Cornerstone not just for her talents in the field and at the plate but her success in the classroom too.‘
Kooistra said Boonstra was “a joy to be around‘ as a player and also exhibited leadership traits along with the ability to rip fastballs from opposing pitchers in all directions.
“She’s exactly the kind of well-rounded, family-and-faith-oriented person we love to have at Cornerstone,‘ the coach added.
Boonstra, who got her senior season at McBain off to a bang, slugging a monster home run during the Ramblers’ season-opening sweep at Charlevoix last week, had been leaning toward Cornerstone anyway because of the Christian atmosphere at the school. When she was contacted by Kooistra with a scholarship offer last month, it just confirmed the decision for Boonstra.
“It felt like a direct sign from God that this is where He wants me to be,‘ the smiling Rambler senior slugger said on Monday before signing her name flanked by parents Daryl and Dawn Boonstra and with siblings Dylan and Bristol looking on along with coaches, teammates and friends.
“We went down there and visited the school and it went great. The softball facilities and all the buildings were really nice and there was a sense of community there that I really liked a lot. Everybody smiled at you; there was a feeling of belonging. It’s a faith-centered school and that was really important to me.‘
Boonstra had set her sights on playing college softball while she was still in middle school and laid a strong foundation for her future by playing for some excellent travel teams during the summers, including the Traverse City Thunder, the Lady Lakers (of Boyne City), and the Cadillac Express. As part of the Express coached by Ben Lundquist, Boonstra and McBain senior teammate McKenna Gilde both had the chance to compete in the National Softball Association 16-U World Series in Crown Point, Indiana last August.
“Playing for the travel teams gave me a lot of exposure to strong pitching and it really helped my overall game a lot,‘ Boonstra acknowledged.
“It was good competition and good coaching, too, and I was able to really develop in all facets as a hitter and a baserunner and a fielder. I’m thankful for all the good coaches and the supportive teammates I’ve had on the travel teams and also playing for McBain since my freshman year.‘
Boonstra has earned All-Conference and All-District honors playing for McBain in softball and helped the Ramblers earn back-to-back MHSAA Division 3 district championships in 2018 and 2019.
The goal this year, of course, is to capture another district title.
“We missed out on trying for our third straight district title last year so we’re aiming for it this year,‘ Emma said.
McBain first-year head coach Chantel Zuiderveen and assistant coach Lance Taylor believe Boonstra will be a strong contributor for the Cornerstone program down the road.
“Emma has a real passion for softball,‘ Taylor noted. “She’s solid in every part of her game and is only going to get better.‘
Zuiderveen agrees.
“Emma’s a natural player but she’s also smart and she’s a leader,‘ Zuiderveen said. “She knows how to read the different situations during a game whether she’s hitting or on the bases and at the same time she’s instinctive.
“She has a lot to offer a program like Cornerstone. I think they’ll be very happy with her.‘
