By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – It was as fancy as a mud flap but as effective as the kick of a mule.
McBain outscored visiting Lake City by a 30-0 margin on Friday, controlling play in the trenches on both sides of the ball to get the shortened 2020 season off to the best possible start. When the Ramblers were on offense, they ran most of their plays out of the plain vanilla tight-T offense with two tight ends and their runs were mostly between the tackles as hard-driving seniors Dan Rodenbaugh, Kaiden McGillis and Austin Eling dashed and slashed their way to positive yardage down after down, enabling the Ramblers to chew up the clock while chewing up the turf.
On the defensive side, the Ramblers turned back the few serious drives Lake City was able to mount and put continual pressure on the Trojans’ game senior quarterback Hunter Bisballe. Safety Carson Huttenga had a fumble recovery and a leaping interception for the home team.
It was an impressive overall performance for the Ramblers, who had the opportunity to hoist the Missaukee Sentinel Traveling Gridiron Trophy for the first time since 2016. For the seniors on the McBain roster, it was the first varsity victory over the Trojans.
“The seniors were really excited to play this game,‘ said jubilant McBain coach Pat Maloney after the final buzzer and the presentation of the trophy to the players at midfield from McBain A.D. Shaun Mulder.
“They knew this would be their last chance to beat Lake City and they wanted to do it here at home. The whole team came fired up and ready to play tonight. We wanted to set the tone early and put points on the board and we were able to do that.‘
Lake City coach Kyle Smith congratulated McBain on a solid team effort.
“McBain wanted this game more than we did and they deserved it; kudos to them,‘ Smith said.
“They were excited to be here and we didn’t match their emotion tonight. It was uncharacteristic of us. We just didn’t show up tonight.‘
McBain scored on its first three drives, marching 66, 41 and 86 yards to take a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
McGillis capped the first drive with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone. When the second march stalled at the 14-yard line late in the opening quarter after Rambler QB Deacon Dodde was sacked by Brighton Pifer and Oakley Barger, Maloney called on senior Tristan McIlhinney, playing football for the first time this year, and McIlhinney booted a field goal from 30 yards to make it 10-0.
The third scoring march carried into the second quarter and was capped when Rodenbaugh, who pounded into the line like he was shot from a cannon every time he touched the ball, raced 54 yards to paydirt.
The Ramblers added to their lead on their first possession of the third quarter as McGillis drove off-tackle for 6 yards,capping a short four-play 30-yard drive that was set up by Kelvin McGillis's fumble recovery. Rodenbaugh finished out the scoring and finished out an outstanding night midway through the final quarter with a 52-yard dash behind the hole opened on the right side by Caleb Kamphouse and Judah Leonard.
Rodenbaugh rode to 206 rushing yards on the night on 17 carries with the two long TD bursts. McGillis generated 86 yards on 16 carries with a pair of TDs.
Brant Bontekoe registered seven tackles along with Matt Utecht and Kelvin McGillis to lead the Ramblers defensively.
After the final Rambler TD, McIlhinney, who is ambidextrous, kicked the final extra point with his left foot. All of his other kicks had been with his right foot.
Lake City moved the ball four times into McBain territory in the second half, including once in the red zone, but could not score against the aggressive Rambler defense. Bisballe, who hit on 3 of 9 passes for 38 yards, including a 19-yard hook-up to Barger, was hounded and harassed nearly every time he tried to throw.
One bright spot for Lake City was the downhill running of senior Trey Jones, who amassed 61 yards on 14 attempts.
Linebacker Andrew VanderTuig recorded seven tackles for Lake City and defensive end Devin Jorgensen made five stops and recovered a fumble for the Trojans.
McBain (1-0) hosts Evart on Friday and Lake City (0-1) travels to Houghton Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.