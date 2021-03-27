MCBAIN — This one was sweet.
McBain maintained its unbeaten record and held off a stiff challenge from a tall, talented Houghton Lake squad on the home floor Friday to earn an MHSAA Division 3 district championship trophy.
The Ramblers beat the Bobcats 48-38.
“I’m just happy for the girls; they’re the ones who put in all the hard work not just during the season but in the off-season, too," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "They deserved this. They beat a really good team tonight.‘
McBain (14-0 overall) faces another tall challenge on Monday in the regional semifinals against unbeaten Glen Lake (17-0) on the Lakers’ home floor. Tip-off is 7:15 p.m. Beaverton (15-1) faces Hart (14-4) in the first semifinal.
The Ramblers had the lead from the outset against Houghton Lake in the physical showdown, but the Bobcats were continually nipping at their heels. McBain earned its biggest lead of the game, 35-26, when Taylor Benthem nailed a pair of free throws shortly before the end of the third quarter but Houghton Lake freshman Maria Thompson, a thorn in the side of the Ramblers all game long, nailed another of her four 3-pointers to cut the lead to 35-29 early in the final period.
A three-point play from Houghton Lake’s highly-skilled senior Macy Bisballe cut McBain’s lead to five points, 37-32, with 4:48 remaining and gave the Bobcats’ comeback bid some momentum.
Both sides ratcheted up the defensive intensity after that, with the result that neither team could find the basket for a stretch of nearly three minutes. McBain senior Olyvia Nederhood finally broke the spell with a timely 3-pointer to put the Ramblers ahead 40-32 with 1:56 left.
A jumper from Bisballe quickly cut the lead to six, 40-34, and the Bobcats subsequently forced a turnover and had the chance to cut the lead even more when McBain’s hustling senior Emma Boonstra made the defensive play of the game, racing over to make a steal near mid-court and then converting the steal into a three-point play with a layup and a free throw.
“I smelled that play out,‘ a teary-eyed Boonstra said shortly after the final buzzer and some celebratory hugs from family. “I saw they were going to try to set up for a 3-pointer and I knew where the ball would be going. Emma (Schierbeek) had Macy guarded really closely and that opened things up for me to come over and make the steal. It felt so good because it brought us that much closer to winning with time running out.‘
Schierbeek, who led all scorers with 21 points, including four treys and also nailing 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch, said she saw the Boonstra’s steal developing behind her.
“Coach told me to stay on Macy and try and speed things up and that’s what I was doing,‘ Schierbeek said. “I noticed Boonie coming over out of the corner of my eye and the next thing she was running down the floor dribbling the ball. That was huge for us because we were able to get the momentum back.‘
The three-point play gave McBain a 43-34 lead with 1:09 left. It was a game of free throws after that with the Ramblers matching the Bobcats point for point from the stripe.
Boonstra, who finished with 12 points, also drained a pair of free throws in the final minute to help secure the win.
Nederhood, whose 3-pointer came at a critical juncture, said she had a good feeling about the game from the first quarter on.
“Sometimes we start slow but that didn’t tonight,‘ she said. “We had the lead early and I thought things would turn out OK for us as long as we kept fighting.‘
Nederhood finished with six points. Mya Eisenga scored five, including a 3-pointer in the first quarter to help stake the Ramblers to their early lead. As a team, McBain made 12 of 16 from the line.
Bronkema credited his team’s defensive pressure with being a key factor in Friday’s win.
“I rotated the girls in and kept fresh legs on the floor so we could keep up the pressure and we were able to create some turnovers,‘ the coach said. “We had contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor and even the girls who didn’t play were screaming from the bench. It was a real team effort.‘
Bronkema commended Alexis Gilde for her defensive intensity during her time on the floor. She and Schierbeek were both assigned to guarding Macy Bisballe.
Macy finished her notable prep career with a team-high 12 points. The Bobcats ended their season with an 11-4 mark.
