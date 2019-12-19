By Mike Dunn
EVART – The McBain girls fired far more long-range missiles than usual at the court of Highland Conference foe Evart on Wednesday but the strategy worked well as the Ramblers drained 11 threes on the way to a 66-39 triumph.
“Evart did a good job of taking away our cutters and defending down low so we took what was open to us,‘ explained McBain coach Drew Bronkema.
“We weren’t hitting too often early in the game but we heated up as we went along and did pretty well. We haven’t hit 11 threes in a game in a long time.‘
The Ramblers (3-2, 2-1) played an up-tempo game and weren’t shy about letting the ball fly whenever the opportunity was there. Sophomore sharpshooter Emma Schierbeek was locked in, draining six threes on the way to a game-high 26 points. Couper Agema and Kayla Bosscher each hit twice from long range and Emma Boonstra rang one up from beyond the arc as well.
Evart coach Matt Tiedt liked the way his team defended in the paint, though it gave the Ramblers opportunities to shoot from 3-point land.
“You don’t normally think of McBain as a 3-point team,‘ Tiedt said.
“We expected them to take the ball inside and our goal was to contest their shots and make them earn their points. I thought we did a pretty good job of boxing out and taking away their passing lanes but they kept hitting their threes. They adapted to what we were doing; they’re a good team.‘
McBain broke open a close game midway through the second period and pulled away toward the end as Schierbeek and Boonstra nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds to give the visitors a 33-18 advantage at the half.
The Ramblers led 45-26 after three quarters. Evart kept battling but could not match the Ramblers’ scoring punch.
Leah Neverth tallied 11, including 7-for-7 from the stripe, to join Schierbeek in double digits. Agema hit for eight and did a nice job handling the ball against the Wildcats’ pressure. Bosscher hit for six and Boonstra added some teeth to the attack as well, scoring five. Bronkema also commended the efforts of Alexis Gilde, Keagan Strickland and Maggie O’Malley off the bench.
Senior Kelci Elder paced the Wildcats with 10 while Livia Hopkins hit for nine and Elizabeth Goodwin for seven. Junior guard Mackenzi VanBuren, seeing her first action of the season, tallied five and turned in steady minutes, Tiedt noted.
The JV game was a battle of unbeatens and McBain prevailed 65-45. Mya Eisenga and Analiese Fredin each scored 10 for McBain and Addysen Gray generated 28 for the Wildcats.
McBain hosts NMC tonight. Evart (2-3, 0-3) plays at Pine River on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.